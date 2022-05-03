OSWEGO — An Oswego man is in custody following a 9½-hour standoff reportedly involving a shotgun.
According to Oswego City Police, at 12:51 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a residence on East 7th Street for a domestic dispute complaint. Upon arrival, officers were told that a domestic dispute over personal property occurred inside the home. During the dispute, a man allegedly threatened family members with a shotgun. Officers made multiple attempts to contact the man, who allegedly refused to come out of the residence.
Police said a perimeter was set up around the residence and a one-block area was secured. With assistance from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, a 9½-hour negotiation took place. The man ultimately exited the residence and was taken into custody allegedly without incident.
Officers say they conducted a search of the residence and found a loaded shotgun.
As a result of the investigation, Marcus M. Miller, 39, was charged with first-degree robbery, a class C felony; criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.
Mr. Miller was taken to Oswego County CAP Court and held pending arraignment.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact investigator James LaDue of the Oswego Police Department at 315-236-4854. Those wishing to remain anonymous may do so.
