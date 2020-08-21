OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced he is directing the Oswego Police Department to increase proactive, educational outreach, along with an increase in patrols to combat mass gatherings as off-campus residents return to the Oswego community. The Oswego Police Department will focus on preventing mass gatherings and disturbances in city neighborhoods by conducting door-to-door outreach throughout the next two weeks and will increase late night patrols through the month of September.
“As off-campus residents return to Oswego, we want to educate and remind residents that COVID-19 is still very much a concern to our community and we will not tolerate mass gatherings or loud, late night disruptions,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “Our goal is to, first and foremost, educate our residents on our rules and expectations, but we will be increasing patrols and conducting enforcement details during evenings and through weekends to ensure our expectations are being met as it relates to late night disruptions and mass gatherings to maintain the quality of life for our residents and protect our community from the spread of COVID-19,” Barlow said.
Oswego City Police Department Chief Phil Cady said, “With the return of college, under Mayor Barlow’s direction, the Oswego Police Department will be adding extra “Quality of Life” patrols to ensure neighborhoods are free from excessive noise and disturbances. Officers will be on bikes and foot patrols. This year has added attention due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please be mindful of the social distancing requirements and the need for all of us to do our part to stop the spread.”
Oswego Police Department Outreach and Enforcement Details
• Oswego Police Department will conduct proactive door to door outreach, educating off-campus residents on rules and expectations
• Oswego Police Department will conduct after-hours social distancing and mass gathering enforcement details
• Neighborhood Engagement Team (NET) details after hours and on weekends
• Increase in on-duty officers during weekend night shifts
• Launch of “Parties-Parking-Premises” Program, providing information and rules to returning residents
Local Laws and Guidelines Specifically Being Enforced
• Large parties, late night disturbances will not be tolerated
• Oswego Police Department will enforce Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order limiting gatherings of people
• Noise and disturbances caused by parties can lead to arrest for disorderly conduct and local social host law violations.
• COVID-19 Social Distancing rules are in effect, masks are required; and gatherings are limited to 25 people (Oswego is in Phase Four), or 50% of the maximum room capacity.
• Open containers of alcohol are not permitted on public space and are subject to local law violation arrests.
Members of the public can call to anonymously report a large party or late-night disturbance by calling the Oswego Police Department’s non-emergency line at 315-342-8120.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.