OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced the launch of a new program intended to expedite yard and lawn debris pick-up while encouraging community neighborhood clean ups throughout the city of Oswego.
As part of his 2020 State of the City Address earlier this year, Mayor Barlow announced the city would purchase several receptacles to provide neighborhoods and groups of residents a way to dispose of brush and lawn debris, preventing the debris from building up in front lawns for extended periods of time. The equipment will routinely be strategically position through the city of Oswego but can also be requested by residents to a specific location. The city Department of Public Works plans to make the receptacles available in neighborhoods on Friday afternoons and will be picked up promptly on Monday mornings.
“Our new neighborhood clean-up program is an attempt to expedite brush pick up in the city of Oswego by allowing residents to quickly and easily dispose of their lawn debris in a nearby receptacle to avoid having to travel to the DPW or from having to wait for the weekly pick-up schedule to move through the neighborhood,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “More importantly, residents all over our community are investing in their property and working to improve their neighborhoods. This program allows neighbors to come together to easily organize neighborhood community clean-ups and can be made available for community volunteers and organizations stepping up to help make improve Oswego.”
In April, the city of Oswego launched the “Keep Oswego Clean” Initiative, doubling the number of trash cans in public space and city parks, doubling the fine for littering and prohibiting smoking on city property. Barlow said the neighborhood clean-up program can take that initiative a step further and hopes for community support and engagement to help get the program off the ground.
Thomas Kells, Commissioner of Oswego’s Department of Public Works, said the new program can be an opportunity for the DPW to better assist the public by temporarily placing accessible equipment in the area to assist residents with their yard work and allows the department to get through neighborhoods more quickly during busy seasons.
To request a receptacle or organize a cleanup, contact the DPW at 315-343-5055 or contact a ward councilor.
