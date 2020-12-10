OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced plans for the shoreline protection project along Shore Road on Oswego’s east side.
Shore Road is a residential, waterfront neighborhood susceptible to flooding, particularly since the implementation of the International Joint Commission’s Plan2014, implemented in 2017, resulting in higher water levels along Lake Ontario.
The higher lake levels resulted in significant flooding all along the shore of Lake Ontario. The Shore Road neighborhood suffered extensive damage from flooding and erosion in two of the previous four years resulting in an emergency FEMA declaration in 2017. Following the declaration, the city of Oswego was awarded $75,000 in funding to repair the damage and prevent future damage from occurring.
The upcoming construction, by Hannibal based W.D. Malone, administered by the Oswego Fire Department and Engineering Department, will place large rip-rap stones along a large portion of the neighborhood shoreline, protecting private residences and a small public boat launch. The large stone, placed to slightly raise the shoreline, will deflect waves, protecting homes and preventing further erosion. The project also involves the demolition of an abandoned home located at 13 Shore Road.
“Residents of the Shore Road neighborhood need relief and protection from the constant issues of high water and flooding from Lake Ontario caused by the IJC’s Plan2014,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “Our shoreline protection project protects homes, preserves public and private property and better shields city assets from future flooding and erosion events. The project also improves the neighborhood and quality of life for residents in the area,” Barlow said.
Randy Griffin, Chief of the Oswego Fire Department and Director of Emergency Management, Deputy Chief Justin Norfleet and Deputy Chief Paul Conzone have worked with FEMA and New York state to secure funding and move the project forward. Chief Griffin said, “we appreciate the patience of the Shore Road community. This process has been a long time coming and we hope that these changes will help protect these properties from future erosion.”
Shawn Buridge, 2nd Ward City Councilor whose ward includes Shore Road, said, “I’m happy to have the opportunity to be part of this project. I’ve seen firsthand what the homeowners in the area face with the rising lake levels and flooding. Mayor Barlow and Fire Chief Randy Griffin have both done an amazing job looking out for the residents of Oswego. The Shore Road project shows their dedication to correcting this problem and to the future of Oswego.”
The city of Oswego received over $5 million in damage to public property from flooding events along the lakeshore in 2017 and 2019. In addition to the Shore Road Shoreline Protection project, the city of Oswego recently completed a similar $1.7 million project along Harbor Trail at Breitbeck Park and continue a multi-million-dollar project at Wright’s Landing, a city owned and operated marina, raising and improving the area to prevent future damage and draw people to the waterfront.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.