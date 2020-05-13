OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced the start of construction for the 2020 paving plan for the city of Oswego. The total plan is estimated to cost approximately $761,000 and started with the milling of the east side streets. The estimated construction period will be approximately one month, depending on weather, from start to finish. Residents are encouraged to avoid the roads under construction and to not park on the selected streets until paving is complete.
The $761,000 plan adds to over $3 million in paving completed already during Mayor Barlow’s tenure. The city paving projects in the last three years have been supplemented by a considerable amount of paving done by New York state in the Oswego area, including State Route 481 and State Route 104 last year. The 2020 paving plan will be expanded later in the year after the third phase of the sewer separation project is completed in the 3rd ward area from West Mohawk Street to West Cayuga Street, West Second to West Sixth streets.
“Once again this year we will maximize our CHIPS funding and use the all the allotted funding to pave some of the worst streets in the city. Recovering and repairing our infrastructure has been a major focus for city government the last four years and we will continue to improve the conditions of our streets and other municipal infrastructure moving forward,” said Mayor Barlow. “We begin planning our paving plan every year in early January, allowing us to bid our paving plan and start construction as early as possible each spring. I’m proud to get construction underway, improve the conditions of the selected streets and offer some relief to the motorists who travel these roads every day,” Barlow said.
Mayor Barlow’s proposed 2020 paving plan includes:
Fort Ontario Complex (all roads)
East Oneida Street (East 4th to East 10th)
East Utica Street (East 10th to East 13th)
West Fifth Street (Paloma Street to Mark Fitzgibbons Dr)
West Seventh Street (Erie Street to Ellen Street)
West Utica Street (West 1st Street to West 5th Street)
West Seneca Street (West 5th Street to State Route 104)
West Vanburen Street
Sheldon Avenue
O’Brien Glenway
The paving plan will be completed by Fulton based Riccelli Northern in coordination with the City of Oswego Department of Public Works.
