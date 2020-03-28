OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow has appointed Thomas A. Reynolds as the next part time city court judge for the city of Oswego. Reynolds, an Oswego attorney specializing in real estate and municipal law, owns Reynolds Law Office and currently serves as the city of Oswego’s assistant city attorney. He previously served as judge from 2001 to 2007. Reynolds graduated in from Albany Law School in 1983 before returning to Oswego to begin his career as an associate for two law firms before becoming a partner in Cieszeski, Todd & Reynolds in 1989. For much of his career, he was a member for Reynolds and McGowan located on West Fourth Street in Oswego.
“I’m honored to appoint Thomas Reynolds as the next part-time city court judge for the city of Oswego. Mr. Reynolds’s vast experience in both the public and private sector, along with his previous time serving on the bench, will be a great asset to the local court system and I am confident he will carry out his duties with honor,” said Mayor Billy Barlow.
“I believe that my 36 years of legal practice and six years on the city court bench in the past have given me the experience, temperament and judgment that are necessary to properly discharge the duties of Oswego City Court Judge,” said Thomas Reynolds. “It gives me pause to reflect on my many immigrant ancestors who came to America and to Oswego seeking a better life for their children and descendants. They worked in the factories and fields in the area to provide that better life for their children. I am honored to be appointed to the city court bench and am grateful that I am able to fulfill their dream finding a better life for their descendants,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds lives in Oswego with his wife, Karen and has two daughters, one son and one granddaughter. Reynolds is a former committee member of the Fifth Judicial District Attorney Grievance Committee. He is also a past president of the Oswego County Arts and Culture Association, the Heritage Foundation of Oswego, and the Oswego County Historical Society. Reynolds will begin his six-year term on the bench on March 17. A swearing-in ceremony was held on Monday, March 16.
