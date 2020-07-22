OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced Wednesday the appointment of Chris Baker as the new Director of Technology for the City of Oswego, promoted from a computer technician since being employed by the City of Oswego since March 2019.
Baker will now be tasked with overseeing the technology department, designing and implementing technological changes throughout all departments in city government and working with the city administration on all technological maintenance, upgrades and special initiatives.
Since being hired in March of 2019, Chris Baker worked with Mayor Billy Barlow to design and implement security surveillance cameras throughout downtown Oswego and in and around city parks, improved the free, public wi-fi system throughout downtown Oswego, implemented and managed a new VoIP phone system, installed new computer and software systems in emergency vehicles, is currently implementing online bill payment methods and much more. Prior to employment with the City of Oswego, Baker worked at Computer Outlet North, Inc in Oswego assisting private sector clients with their technological needs.
“Chris Baker has already been a tremendous help to city government, updating our technological infrastructure and improving our capability,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “Moving forward, we’ll build on the initiatives we’ve already completed, like adding security cameras throughout downtown Oswego, implementing a free, public Wi-Fi system, digitizing all city records, and using technology to better serve and accommodate our constituents. I’m thrilled to appoint Mr. Chris Baker as the first director of technology for the City of Oswego and believe he’ll be an asset to city government for many years to come,” Barlow said.
“I’d like to thank Mayor Billy Barlow for the opportunity to take on a larger role here at Oswego City Hall and believe our technological capability will play a key role in moving Oswego forward and working to please our residents,” said Chris Baker. “A community’s technological infrastructure plays a vital role in the capability and possibilities of a community and I am excited to work with Mayor Barlow as we make Oswego a better place to live, work and raise a family,” Baker said.
Chris Baker lives in Oswego with his wife Candace and three children. Baker is a lifelong Oswego resident, graduating from Oswego High School in 2003.
