OSWEGO – Mayor William Barlow presented a $46,173,958 budget proposal to the Common Council Monday night, Aug. 23, which neither increases taxes nor relies on the use of reserves.
The proposed tax levy, that being the amount required to be raised through property taxes, did increase somewhat over the 2021 budget, though the tax rate per $1,000 of assessed valuation remains exactly where it was last year at $15.289.
Last year’s tax levy was approved by the Common Council at $12,457,849, although later adjustments raised the city’s operating budget by as much as an additional $135,000.
This year’s proposed tax levy is $12,829,545.
The Oswego Police Department’s budget increased $183,458 over the previous year to $4,916,180. The Oswego Fire Department’s budget increased $160,618 over 2021’s budget to $4,701,287.
Included in that $183,458 increase for the Police Department is $120,000 in funding for special law enforcement details, including quality of life patrols, special investigations and drug enforcement.
The Oswego Department of Public Works’ budget comes in at $7,004,158.
Overall, according to city figures, the 2022 proposed budget consists of roughly 49% personnel costs, 24% contractual obligations, 15% obligated to fringe benefits and absorbs approximately $300,000 in previously agreed upon contractual raises.
Other highlights of the proposed budget include: $100,000 in funding for the water treatment plant and distribution upgrades, $60,000 for more special events and concerts, $300,000 in city-wide technology upgrades, and the purchase of one new street cleaner and one new snowplow.
‘Contractual’ obligations is a term used in two ways within the 2022 budget, as Barlow explained.
“When I say ‘contractual’ within my budget message,” he said following the evening’s meeting, “what I mean is, we’re bound to the contracts we have with our unions. So, when I say we absorbed $300,000 in contractual raises, that means salary raises or increases in employer contribution to, be it, retirement, health care, whatever it may be.”
‘Contractual’ may also refer to “a contract we have with Verizon, with Spectrum,” Barlow continued. “In terms of Code Enforcement, it’s whoever the contractor is who does our code work in the summertime. So, it has two different meanings, but (regarding the individual departments), it means anything that we pay to another company or contractor.”
Debt service more than doubled over what it cost the city last year to $1,604,500 from $742,493 in 2021.
Lighting was a rather surprising expense at $715,000, all of which goes to National Grid.
Barlow confirmed his administration has looked into “converting to LEDs. That came back with a big upfront price,” he said, “but it pays off in the long run. We’re actually doing our own internal analysis here with the engineering and purchasing department right now to kind of weigh both outcomes. But it’s something I’d like to get done before I leave office in two years, is to at least convert to LEDs. It’s big (expense) upfront, and it takes sometimes 20 to 30 years to pay off, but in the long run it’s certainly worth it.”
Following the meeting, Barlow gave some insight into the actual process of putting a budget together.
“The budget process,” he said, “I’ve become, obviously, very used to it now after doing six of them. Usually, I ask all of my department heads on May 1, I send out a letter to all of them and say, ‘Here are my priorities. Make sure the budget that you submit to me meets these priorities and is consistent with the vision that we have for the city,’ which is a real nice way of saying, ‘Don’t puff up overtime costs, and then have no money to do improvements. It’s the opposite. Cut where you can. Cut where you know I like to see cuts, and then invest where I like to see investment.’ So obviously, improvements and efficiencies and new capabilities in terms of OPD/OFD (the police and fire departments).
“So usually, that’s what I mean when I send that letter out,” he continued, “and then I request that they turn in their budgets back to me by June 1. Once we get them all back, I meet with the city chamberlain, and we put them all into an Excel spreadsheet. She has different formulas that calculate what salary means after you add in the employer contributions with health care and so on. Then we review the upcoming year with contractual raises for contracts. After we put it in the Excel spreadsheet, usually I let it rest until after July 4. I do most of the budget work in July. This year I had it done, I would say, by the second week of August, then she (City Chamberlain Deborah Coad) makes all of my changes, and puts it in that form that you see tonight, and then I give it to the council, and they have three week to review.”
One obvious question on the budget and its ability to keep the tax rate identical to the previous year’s: costs went up, as things do every year, raises, etc., and yet there was no increase in taxes, no use of the general fund or of any reserves. So, where did the money come from that paid for those cost increases?
“Over the years, we’ve just found efficiencies along the way,” Barlow answered. “I mean, overtime’s down, and that makes a big difference. I front loaded investments in areas like DPW, police and fire, water and wastewater because I knew that the budget was only going to get more difficult. Salaries always go up. They never go down. Employer contribution rates always go up. They never go down. The cost of things, be it gas, lighting, wood, windows, they always go up. They never go down. So when I first took office, and a lot of the heat I took with the personnel cuts in the beginning, that was all part of it. I knew that we had to save money upfront. We had to invest as hard as we could upfront, because it was only going to get more expensive as it gets down the road. So, what you’re seeing now in my later budgets is while the prices of things go up, the ask for equipment, new purchases, improvements around the community, come down because we front loaded it all. Sure, a lot of the projects we’re just getting done now, but we went out and got the grant money or secured the financing in the beginning. That’s why that five-year capital plan, as soon as I took office in 2016 and 2017, you secure the financing upfront, and then you have five years of projects to do. That has a big thing to do with it, because the equipment asks have come down, because I front loaded it all in the early years of my administration. At the same time, the economy is roaring right now. It bumped up sales tax slightly, which is a revenue, which helps. A lot of people don’t realize sales tax is the largest revenue generator for the city, not property taxes. So, it’s a very realistic budget, and we keep investing in the key areas, the new street cleaner, the new snow plow, they’re replacing outgoing vehicles. Obviously, the cleanliness of streets and the snow removal process is important to me. Technology upgrades, the city has been behind the times for so long in terms of technology. We still are. So, I think a significant investment there is necessary. And just trying to continue to find efficiencies where we can, particularly in the OPD/OFD.
“Just six years in,” he said, “we continue to be more efficient and more productive. Every year, I still learn more about how city government operates and how individual partners operate, and I wish I knew then in 2016 and 2017 what I know now, because you just learn more the ins and outs of it, and how things work as time goes. So, that’s a big part of why we’re able to hold the line while still getting stuff done.”
A budget workshop will be held at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 30 in the Council Chambers in City Hall. This is a public meeting, as Seventh Ward councilor and Council President Robert Corradino explained.
“The budget workshop is open to the public. Anybody can come and interact or discuss anything they want,” Corradino said. “We’re starting with the DPW at 6:30, and then it will be fire, then police. The department heads will have a conversation, and then after that, the councilors will discuss any amendments and changes.
“The whole idea is for the council to get the budget ahead of time to review it at our leisure at home and to ask questions at the budget review meeting, or before that, of the department heads. That’s how we’ve done it the six years I’ve been here.”
The Council is expected to vote on the proposed budget during the Common Council meeting scheduled for Monday, Sept. 13 following a mandatory public hearing.
The mayor’s budget is available in its entirety for review on the city’s website at https://oswegony.org/government/mayors-proposed-2022-budget. This link may give you an error. If so, to get to the budget, simply go to www.oswegony.org, then add government/mayors-proposed-2022-budget after org/ in the website’s address bar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.