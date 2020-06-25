OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced the permanent designation of two Oswego police officers to comprise what will be known as the “Neighborhood Engagement Team” (NET), a division of the Oswego Police Department to focus solely on neighborhood issues ranging from consistently disruptive properties, to code enforcement issues, neighborhood nuisance, foot and bike patrols and disseminating public information concerning quality of life based issues.
Mayor Barlow first announced his intention to work with the new Chief of Police, Philip Cady, to establish a permanent police presence in Oswego neighborhoods during his 2020 State of the City Address in March. The NET will conduct targeted outreach in specific city neighborhoods, will be detailed to respond immediately to issues of all kinds creating a negative impact on neighbors, and will participate in bike patrols, foot patrols and other special initiative based enforcement details throughout the year.
Last fall Mayor Barlow proposed, and the Common Council approved, a $90,000 allocation for the Oswego Police Department to conduct “Quality of Life” patrols. The NET essentially makes those patrols a permanent part of the Oswego Police Department all year long and incorporates the patrols into the daily function and mission of the Oswego Police Department and city of Oswego.
“As I said in my inauguration address earlier this year, a major focus for the next four years will be using our new police chief’s leadership and experience to build capability in the Oswego Police Department. Under Chief Cady’s leadership, we will pursue new ways to combat the presence of drugs in our community, battle crime and assist with our code enforcement and late night disturbance issues. Last year, we allocated $90,000 to increase quality of life patrols. I want to double down on those productive patrols by announcing tonight we are establishing a Neighborhood Engagement Team, initially comprised of two officers and effectively making the quality of life patrols full time and permanent,” said Mayor Billy Barlow.
“We’ve spent a considerable amount of resources on revitalizing our neighborhoods and making Oswego a great place to live and raise a family, but we still have more work to do and issues to address. By placing more police officers directly in our neighborhoods tasked with eliminating late night disruptions and addressing disorderly behavior, we are improving the quality of life for our residents and making Oswego a more desirable place for families,” Barlow said.
Oswego City Police Department Chief Phil Cady said, “as a department, we feel it is important to address quality of life issues and neighborhood concerns while promoting crime reduction through proactive policing and directed enforcement activities. This multifaceted unit will use community oriented policing and traditional law enforcement methods, working together with other city departments, to engage our community members and help improve the safety and quality of life in our neighborhoods.”
The two Oswego Police Departments initially assigned to the NET will be Officer Brian Graves and Officer Michaela Teifke. Oswego residents with issues or concerns in their neighborhood that may require a response from the NET should contact the Oswego Police Department at OswegoPDNET@oswegony.org or call 315-342-8120.
