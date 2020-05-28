OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced an expedited process for use of public space in the city of Oswego as it relates to bars and restaurants.
The city of Oswego, through an executive order issued by Mayor Barlow, will streamline and simplify the process by creating a one-page application for restaurants to submit to request use of public space for outdoor seating areas as businesses prepare for phase three in the re-opening process related to COVID-19.
The application requires a seating chart allowing for up to 50 additional outdoor seats to be used for dining purposes using social distancing measures. The application bypasses a standard two-week approval process requesting permission from the city planning committee and full approval by the Common Council.
“It has become obvious as we re-open restaurants in Oswego there will be a demand for restaurants to utilize public space to expand outdoor seating areas and as a government we are encouraging restaurants to use outdoor seating opportunities to ensure social distancing, minimize the risk of public dining, and allow a restaurant to serve more customers in a safe setting,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “It only makes sense for city government to simply the process and allow businesses to make this adjustment easily and quickly as new guidelines and recommendations change by the day. I’ve pledged to protect the public from COVID-19 and assist local businesses through the shut down and re-start process as much as possible and I believe this expedited process does both simultaneously,” Barlow said.
City of Oswego Director of Economic Development Nathan Emmons said “Mayor Barlow has been clear that during the shut down and restart period city government must do all it can to assist businesses. We quickly made $275,000 in no-interest loans available to small businesses, created an emergency website with re-start information, developed a “Takeout Tuesday” restaurant guide mailed to every household promoting restaurants with take out and delivery options, conducted outreach offering the latest re-opening guidelines and now we’re simplifying the outdoor seating process to give our restaurants an opportunity to expand their service capability upon re-opening.”
Jeff McGann, Permit Administrator for the city of Oswego said, “our expedited process is an appropriate measure to help businesses re-open and encourage an outdoor seating setting. Our office is excited to assist our restaurants in the re-opening process and we encourage them to take advantage of this easy opportunity.”
The “Use of Public Space Outdoor/Seasonal Dining Permit” is available on the city website at https://cityofoswegoemergencyassistance.org/uploads/1/3/1/3/131340638/application_for_temporary_conditional_use_permits-4.pdf and the point of contact upon submission is City of Oswego Permit Administrator Jeff McGann at jmcgann@oswegony.org or 315-591-5919. The city of Oswego has pledged approval of the permit within 48 hours of submission.
