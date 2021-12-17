OSWEGO – Mayor William Barlow fired a pillar of his administration, Dept. of Public Works Commissioner Thomas Kells, Friday morning Dec. 17 prior to Kells’ arrest for allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old boy at a city-sponsored Halloween event.
Kells, 51, was charged with third degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child, both class A misdemeanors. He is scheduled to appear in Oswego City Court on Jan. 6, 2022.
According to Oswego Police, the 13-year-old sustained a bloody nose after allegedly being struck by Kells. The police investigation included multiple witness interviews and review of video surveillance of the incident, according to a police press release.
According to both the police and Mayor Barlow, the incident occurred along the West Linear Park as several young people were going through the city’s “Creepy Crawl” Halloween event.
“There were a few kids who were going through the ‘Creepy Crawl,’” Barlow said Friday. “One of them had a bat, and he was allegedly hitting the railing. And Tom went out to remove him from the ‘Creepy Crawl,’ and that’s when the incident took place, as they were leaving.”
Barlow said there is no chance Kells acted in self-defense.
“It’s caught on our surveillance camera,” Barlow said, “and I saw the footage, and I can’t pretend like I didn’t see it. I can’t pretend like it didn’t happen, and that’s why I had to terminate his employment before he was arrested.”
Though Kells was a close ally and important part of his administration, Barlow said the decision to fire him was not difficult.
“It wasn’t a tough decision,” Barlow said, “because what’s right is right and wrong is wrong. We put on these events for kids to have fun and have exciting activities to enjoy and we don’t put them on for kids to get hurt. And the fact that a city employee at a city event on city time did this, made the decision to me, a very natural decision.
“I appreciate Tom’s contributions to the city and my administration, but what’s right is right and wrong is wrong. It can’t be tolerated. It shouldn’t be tolerated, and more than anything, I’m disappointed it happened in the first place.”
Barlow immediately extended his apologies in an early morning statement.
First and foremost,” he said, “I must apologize to the victim and his family for the incident that occurred.”
Barlow said he didn’t know whether Kells had apologized.
“I don’t know,” Barlow said of any apology from Kells. “I haven’t talked to him since our final conversation, and I’m going to leave that conversation between he and I. It wasn’t a fun conversation. That’s all I can say.”
Looking back on his relationship with Kells and now on the future, Barlow said, “For seven years, we worked very closely together, talking to each other two to six times a day, doing good work together, getting a lot of projects done. The DPW is better now than when we took office, and he was a key component to the administration, and now I have to manage the situation. We’ll keep moving, and we’ll get stuff done. It’s just going to be different, and I have to figure that out.”
For the present, Barlow said, he will be playing an even greater role in the DPW until he can find a replacement for Kells.
“Right now,” Barlow said, “I’m kind of acting as the…I met with the supervisors and the administrative staff this morning and wanted them to know that we’ll manage, and we’ll get through it, because we always do, and we don’t have any other choice but to pick up the pieces and move forward. So, I’m going to obviously have much more of a hands-on…I was pretty hands-on even with Tom there, I’d like to think, but it’s definitely going to be hands-on for me now. And then I’ll start looking for a replacement. And I need to act fast, because we have a lot of ongoing projects, the International Pier is the number one priority. I’m in the middle of writing my State of the City address now where I’m coming up with three, four other projects I’d like to get done to round out my time as mayor, and I cannot waste one construction cycle, because I only have two left. So, we’ve got to keep moving, and I have to act fast, but finding the right person that I can work with and I get along with is key, and I’m not going to rush that until I find who I want.”
Regarding that search, Barlow said, “I’ll be going outside the organization.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.