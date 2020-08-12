OSWEGO — Mayor William Barlow submitted a $45,659,295 budget to the Common Council Monday night Aug. 10, holding the line on taxes, while not dipping into the city’s reserves. The tax rate remains at $15.28 per thousand dollars in assessed value.
“The proposed 2021 operating budget is consistent with our first four budgets by continuing our investment into city infrastructure and equipment, allocating the proper resources to revitalizing our downtown and neighborhoods, focusing on our parks and waterfront, and ensuring we deliver the quality services our residents expect with no increase in cost,” Barlow said. “Despite the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, we are responsibly managing our finances, continuing to invest where we must, reducing costs where we can, and crafting the 2021 operating budget in a way that ensures continued progress as we make Oswego a better place to live, work and raise a family. At this time, given the difficulties we all face, a tax increase would only worsen the situation for our residents, small business owners and our local economy, so I am proud to submit a budget that holds the line on taxes and ensures continued progress for our community.”
The Common Council may either accept or amend Barlow’s proposed budget by resolution. Any amendments made to increase or decrease appropriations will affect the proposed tax rate. Any increase in the tax levy equaling 5% or more will require the amended budget be presented to a public referendum in November. Should the amended budget be voted down, Barlow’s proposed budget will become, by default, the 2021 operating budget. The Council is expected to vote on the proposed budget at its Aug. 24 meeting.
Following the Aug. 10 meeting of the Common Council, Barlow described his budget and the process by which he puts it together.
“In early May,” he said, “I send out a memo to all my department heads, and I explain what I’d like to see in the budget, kind of our approach, where my mind is in terms of the approach and where I think we should be, and then I give them until the last week in June to submit it. Then we compile it all. Usually I start working on it mid-July, and then I turn it over to the Council every year mid-August, and they vote on it by the end of August.”
Though taxes will not increase, the size of the budget is $525,000 higher than last year due to required contractual raises. “But as far as the actual goals and priorities in the budget,” Barlow said, “it really remains the same. We’re funding Code Enforcement, investing in the DPW, investing in the Police Department, sustaining funding for tourism and technology, have the same amount of concerts in the park, Fourth of July parade, and so on. Hopefully, we can have those. So, aside from some smaller changes, for the most part, the budget’s in line with where we were last year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.