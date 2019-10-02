OSWEGO - Oswego Mayor William Barlow Jr. was in Chicago Sept. 24 to accept an award during the annual Water Environmental Federation conference.
Barlow received the “Public Officials Award” for work he has done with the city of Oswego’s water and wastewater treatment facilities.
The “Public Officials Award” is presented to an elected or appointed public official that has made a documented, significant contribution in the areas of clean water legislation, public policy, government service, or another area of public prominence that resulted in improvements to the water environment.
Since taking office, Barlow and the city have invested more than $15 million into the city’s water plant and two wastewater facilities. These investment have improved the conditions of the plants and the city distribution system.
Barlow also has led the city through two phases of a massive, court-ordered sewer separation project, eliminated sand mixtures from the snow removal process and championed efforts to protect, preserve and grow water resources and water quality in the Oswego area.
Barlow, who earned an Environmental Technology Management degree from Arizona State University, was recognized for his commitment to improving the condition and operation of the city’s three plants.
“I’m honored to receive this award from the Water Environment Federation and proud that our efforts towards improving water quality and protecting our environment have been recognized,” Barlow said. “As mayor, I’m proud of the work we’ve done, in a short amount of time, to improve our operations, invest in our facilities, and place water quality and protecting our environment among our top priorities.”
Barlow included $340,000 for wastewater treatment facilities work in the city’s 2019 budget.
Barlow went on to thank Ken Scherrieble and the Camden Group, city employees who work at the facilities and Oswego residents “for supporting our investment in these facilities and giving me the opportunity to make a positive impact on our local community. Moving forward, we will continue investing in our facilities, be conscious of our environment and implement policies and make decisions with the best interest of our environment at the forefront.”
Ken Scherrieble is president of Camden Group, Inc, an organization specializing in water and wastewater management in New York state.
“Mayor Barlow has worked tirelessly since his first day in office to reverse years of neglect and lack of investment in the city’s two water resource recovery facilities,” he said. “With his leadership, we’ve made lasting change in the way the facilities are managed and through investment the city is successfully tackling issues and improving the quality of water sent back to Lake Ontario head on.”
The city was slammed more than five years ago by the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the federal Environmental Protection Agency concerning problems with the West Side Wastewater Treatment Plant. When the city would receive a large amount of rain or snow runoff, the plant would be deluged with water and some of the sewage wouldn’t get treated, spilling the sewage into the Oswego River and Lake Ontario.
The EPA issued a consent order against the city stating it had to fix the problem. Work being done includes expanding the plant, implementing seasonal disinfection, separating at least 75 percent of its combined sewer system, implementing a monitoring program for once the construction is completed and making improvements in the sewer system to remove excessive infiltration and inflow from rain or snow runoff.
Scherrieble accompanied Barlow to the event in Chicago.
