OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced his proposal Friday, July 17 to launch a second round of the city of Oswego’s Blight Reduction Loan Program, a program allowing the city of Oswego to repair abandoned, vacant and dilapidated property throughout the community. Mayor Barlow is requesting $50,000 from the Oswego Common Council to launch the second round of vacant home rehabilitations in Oswego neighborhoods, following up on the 1st round completed earlier this year.
In 2016, the city of Oswego received a $150,000 grant from the Local Initiative Support Corporation (LISC) to enact zombie and vacant properties remediation and prevention initiatives, divided into two disbursements. In 2018, Mayor Barlow proposed legislation, using the grant funding, to allow the city of Oswego to repair vacant property cited for code violations and bring the property back into compliance with city rules and laws. The cost associated with the repair work would be charged to the property owner’s tax bill with a surcharge and interest, allowing the City to establish a revolving loan repair fund to administer and continue the program with no additional cost to city taxpayers.
The city of Oswego has completed the expenditure of the first $75,000 to the satisfaction of the grant requirements. The city of Oswego will now receive the second $75,000 disbursement and Mayor Barlow is requesting the Common Council to supplement the second disbursement with an additional $50,000 local match. After setting aside $25,000 for administrative costs, property inventory and software upgrades, Barlow says the city will have $100,000 to allocate solely to vacant property repairs.
“Our first round of the Blight Reduction Loan Program was incredibly effective, allowing the city of Oswego to address some of the most distressed properties in our neighborhoods. By repairing vacant, blighted property, we support property values of neighboring homeowners by eliminating blight, improving the quality of life for our residents and assisting in revitalizing our neighborhoods,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “I’m excited to launch a second round of our loan program to build on our recent success and to continue targeting some of our worst properties that drag down surrounding neighborhoods. Slowly but surely, with the support of private property owners investing in their homes, we are reclaiming our neighborhoods and revitalizing our community,” Barlow said.
Curt Miller, Director of Code Enforcement, said “Mayor Barlow’s Blight Reduction Loan Program is the ultimate tool code enforcement uses to address dilapidated properties in our city. After receiving complaints from neighbors, we send multiple warnings and notices to property owners to repair their property and come into compliance. If the owner refuses, the Blight Reduction Loan Program allows us to bring the vacant property into compliance and offer immediate relief to the neighborhood.”
Nathan Emmons, Director of Economic Development for the City of Oswego, said “Our neighborhoods are the most important economic asset in the city of Oswego and are worthy of as much investment and support we can offer as a local government. Mayor Barlow’s aggressive code enforcement program has had a tremendous positive impact on our neighborhoods and another round of the Blight Reduction Loan Program will continue moving the needle forward. We’re happy to partner with code enforcement to administer this program and look forward to seeing more property rehabilitated in the near future,” Emmons said.
Barlow said the city has already identified a few properties to address should the second round of funding be approved by the Common Council. If residents identify a vacant, dilapidated property in their neighborhood they think may be eligible for the Blight Reduction Loan Program, they should contact their city councilor.
The Common Council will consider the $50,000 in funding for the Blight Reduction Loan Program on during the Administrative Services Committee meeting Monday night, July 20, at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.
