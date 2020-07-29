OSWEGO — The small things we do now can be the great things later. In its seemingly endless drive to improve just about every facet of the look, feel, health and life of this city, the Mayor Billy Barlow administration sometimes focuses on what may appear almost insignificant to some. After all, what real harm is there in a gravel driveway when there are so few remaining? What difference can a coat of paint make on one house, or four houses, or even 15 houses in a city of 8,700 houses?
When asked about his hopes for accomplishing anything in an assembly where Democrats outnumber his Republican colleagues by about two to one, Assemblyman Will Barclay said, “You just chip, chip, chip away,” he said. Those small, incremental changes, that over time can add up, may not be Barlow’s primary philosophy, — he’s had a much easier time initiating big changes than Barclay probably ever will — but they are certainly one he shares with the assembly minority leader.
And so, although Local Law Number Four of 2020, an anti-gravel ordinance, may seem like a solution in search of a problem, it is as much a representation of Barlow’s keen perception of the impact of small changes over time as it is a law that will slowly make those changes to solve what many may believe to be a minor, almost invisible, issue. Barlow was able to put those changes and their associated ramifications into perspective in an interview following the July 20 meeting of the city’s Planning and Development Committee where the issue was brought up.
“The main point on this law,” the mayor began, “is to follow up on another policy we passed about a year-and-a-half ago. We eliminated the ability for anybody to pave in public space, between the sidewalk and the curb. What often landlords would do most of the time to create more parking is they would destroy city infrastructure, dig up grass, take out the curb, put a driveway in, and call it parking. What that did is, first of all, destroy city property. Secondly, it creates more parking, so, landlords think they can rent to more people, but third, eliminated green space in the dense residential neighborhoods. Green space is an extremely important asset to neighborhoods. If you’re going to have a quaint, desirable, valuable neighborhood, you need to have green lawns and trees, and all these things that make a neighborhood a real neighborhood. And over 30 or 40 years, that’s slowly being destroyed because green space is being eliminated to put in driveways. Driveways offer no value to neighborhoods. They are unsightly. An abundance of concrete and asphalt isn’t fun to look at at all.”
Therefore, the proposed local law seeks to reduce the percentage of one’s residential property that can be paved from the present 25% to half that at 12.5%, as Barlow explained to members of the committee July 20.
“I would argue that we’re not trying to restrict the amount of parking,” he said. “I would argue that all of this time, 25%, particularly in TN1 and TN2 dense neighborhood zones have been not restrictive enough, and they’ve allowed for too much paving resulting in of a lot of the paving that you see in our particularly dense, historic neighborhoods. So, we’re trying to reduce the allowable lot coverage by half. The other thing we’re doing in this legislation is requiring any property that has a rental permit tied to it, if they go to expand their parking footprint at all, they have to go before the Planning Board. And then, lastly, we’re editing the definition of a driveway. A driveway will now mean asphalt, concrete, or brick. And a gravel driveway or a worn-down grass drive will no longer be acceptable.”
Barlow discussed his position further in his after-meeting interview.
“This reduction in lot coverage reduces the amount of paving somebody can do in residential neighborhoods, Barlow said. “TN1 and TN2 are our most dense, restricted neighborhoods in Oswego. So, it just limits the amount people can pave. We think 12.5% roughly allows for a two-car driveway. We think that’s appropriate, particularly for owner-occupied homes. The city’s footprint has stayed relatively the same for at least 40 years. So, we think that this legislation is a way to preserve our neighborhoods, to protect our neighborhoods and green space and treat our neighborhoods the way they should be treated.
“The only caveat in this legislation is if you’re a homeowner and you can identify a true need, we are giving the permit administrator the discretion to allow an extra 5%.
“We’d like to see all of these (gravel) driveways phased in over time into concrete, brick, or paved driveways,” Barlow said. “It’s really not appropriate, specifically in TN1 and TN2 to have a gravel, makeshift driveway, or just grass worn down. It’s not aesthetic and it takes away from the value of your home and surrounding homes. So, we’d like to see them phased out and put in a driveway that’s appropriate for a neighborhood and actually adds value to your property. We’re going to do that on a complaint basis. There really are very few left anyway. A lot of the gravel driveways are on rental properties. So, what we’ll do, as code violations come up on a lot of these rental properties, that will be a code violation that we now enforce. On a private home, we’ll enforce it if ownership changes, if use changes. So, if you’re an owner-occupied home now, and you’ve lived in the house for 10 years, and you’re going to live there for another 10 years or so, we’re not going to go and make you do it right away. Now, if you go to sell that home, we’d like to see it paved with a new owner, or if you sell it to a landlord, and that landlord comes in to get a rental permit, they’ll have to pave it.”
And little by little, neighborhoods will change. What took 30 or 40 years to degrade the city’s neighborhoods may take even more than that to bring especially that lost green space back, if it ever can be brought back. But the chip, chip, chip away philosophy takes its wins where it can get them, and this proposed local law seems to be one. At the July 27 meeting of the full Common Council, a resolution is expected to pass calling for the required public hearing on the proposed law to take place at the council’s Aug. 10 meeting.
