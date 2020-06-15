OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced his proposal to introduce and pass a new ordinance in Oswego he is calling the “Nuisance Law” designed to target properties that consistently create disturbance in residential neighborhoods. Barlow’s proposal creates a Nuisance Abatement Committee, comprised of the city attorney, chief of police and director of code enforcement the ability to revoke a rental permit or order the complete closure of a building if criminal convictions, frequent police investigations, persistent code violations or consistent general disturbances are created.
The new law is proposed to replaced an outdated “points system” used and widely deemed ineffective to track consistently problematic properties in neighborhoods by holding both tenants and landlords accountable. The law would allow the newly created Nuisance Abatement Committee to act on a property when there have been two criminal convictions within 12 months associated with a property or activities that result in numerous police investigations within three months, among other qualifying criteria. Once a property meets the criteria, the property owner and/or tenant would be entitled to a hearing in front of the Nuisance Abatement Committee before a ruling on suspension or revocation of permits or licenses ranging from six months to one year in length.
“The Nuisance Abatement Law will be a great tool to curtail criminal or disruptive behavior in our neighborhoods. All too often, a single house on any given block can cause relentless disruption to several neighbors in the area. While our code enforcement and police department spends countless hours responding and reacting to this problematic behavior, it often takes too long or is too difficult to build a case that prompts an action to rectify a situation and offer relief to neighboring homeowners,” said Mayor Barlow. “The Nuisance Abatement Law will hold tenants accountable, put property owners on notice and give neighbors and law enforcement an opportunity to put a stop to disruptive and inconsiderate behavior. The proposed legislation puts a standardize process in place to take control of problematic and disruptive properties, offers possible relief for nearby home owners and will improve our neighborhoods,” Barlow said.
Chief of the Oswego Police Department, Phil Cady, said, “Mayor Barlow’s proposed nuisance law will build on our current plan of streamlined reporting and collaboration between city departments to enhance our neighborhoods. It also gives residents a voice when there is a problem property in their neighborhood.”
Curt Miller, Director of Code Enforcement said, “The proposed Nuisance Law will give code enforcement and the Oswego Police Department the tools we need to put an end to disruptive properties throughout Oswego. Quite often, we encountered properties that tend to be problematic and disruptive, but don’t necessarily have violations within the property maintenance code. This law gives us the ability to partner with the police department to address issues in our neighborhoods that fall outside the property maintenance code but consistently cause neighborhood disruption.”
“The current law is unworkable, and leads to frustration over how and when to assess points against a property,” offered City Attorney Kevin Caraccioli. “The new law will help to streamline enforcement and ensure that problem properties known to exist everywhere in the city are held accountable, and the criminal elements weeded out, while empowering nearby homeowners to take back their neighborhoods,” Caraccioli added.
Mayor Barlow’s proposed law is similar to a law that has been recently passed and utilized in the city of Auburn. The Common Council will consider the legislation during the Monday, June 15 Physical Services Committee meeting at 6:30 p.m. The public can join live watching the city of Oswego YouTube channel.
