OSWEGO — If your philosophy is to continually chip away at problems in this city, and if in any given year, the results may seem rather insignificant in comparison to the larger problem, then why not get a couple of them going at once? That’s exactly what the Mayor Billy Barlow administration proposed to the committees of the common council at their July 20 meeting.
Making mostly cosmetic repairs to six vacant houses within a city of roughly 8,700 houses may seem like the proverbial drop in the bucket. But of course, when Mother Teresa, canonized Saint Teresa in 2016, was asked if her work for the poor and sick of Calcutta, India wasn’t just a drop in the ocean, her response was, “We ourselves feel that what we are doing is just a drop in the ocean. But the ocean would be less because of that missing drop.”
And so it is with repairing neighborhoods one house at a time. The program Mayor William Barlow brought before the Administrative Services committee doesn’t even pretend to completely repair vacant homes in need of such work. It just aims to improve the look of them, at least for now. And that’s the real beauty of this program. It has a longer-term vision. And it has a very clever means by which to make that vision a reality.
This meeting’s proposal revolved around what’s called the Blight Reduction Loan Fund. In 2016, the state granted the city $150,000 broken into two $75,000 grants, the second being conditional upon the satisfactory use of the first. That original $75,000 was used to hire two interns that summer to inventory vacant housing in all city neighborhoods, purchase of software, create a database, pay some administrative costs, and last, but not least, eventually make repairs to six vacant homes. The state approved of the way that first money was spent and so, released the second $75,000. Barlow’s proposal to the Administrative Services committee asked that the city now add $50,000 in city money to the state’s $75,000, making for $125,000 rehab fund, $25,000 of which will cover administrative costs. Barlow estimates the remaining $100,000 available for rehab should cover the repairs on 12 to 15 properties with this second round of the program.
But wait. There’s more. This money’s not just a one-shot injection into the health of the neighborhoods. It will be a continual, self-replenishing fund. Whatever the city spends on the repair of these vacant houses, plus additional fees, will be billed to their owners and if not readily paid, will be tacked onto their tax bills as a completely unavoidable debt. As Barlow said in an interview following that night’s meeting, “There’s no way out of it. They can avoid it, but ultimately, if it keeps going on their tax bill and if they don’t pay taxes, they don’t pay taxes, they don’t pay taxes, eventually, they’re going to sell the property, or not have the property anymore, and then the tax bill and the fees attached to that bill will follow them until they go to close on the house, if they sell it or whatever happens, but the fee just doesn’t go away. And that’s consistent, not only for this legislation and this program, but it’s consistent with any program. So, right now, if we go to a garbage complaint, and the property owner doesn’t take care of it in the timeframe we give him, usually a minor garbage complaint is 24 hours, if they don’t take care of it, and the city has to go do it, we charge that action by city employees and city equipment, we compute it all, we put it on their tax bill, and it follows them until they pay their taxes or sell the property. So, the zombie program’s really consistent with our code enforcement program as well. It just allows us to actually do real work to the house, any structural work to the house, whereas the code program just rectifies the lawn, or the trash.”
Furthermore, Barlow said, the charges and fees for work the city has done on a vacant house initiate a response he’s wanted all along: it convinces most of the owners of these vacant, dilapidated houses to sell them to people who will take care of them.
“A lot of the properties are bank-owned properties,” Barlow noted. “When we put the bill for the work and the fine onto that property, if it’s bank-owned, a lot of the banks, particularly the larger banks, just automatically pay their bills. Now, when the city issues a big bill like that where we put $12,000 onto a property, that’s where people in the banks in Texas, California, wherever they are, go ‘Wait a minute. Why did we just spend $12,000 on this house in Oswego, New York?’ And then they research it and they say, ‘Holy cow. Pay that and sell it, because we can’t keep doing this.’ And that’s the action we want banks, particularly larger banks, out-of-town banks, to take once they see this charge. They pay the fine and the interest right away because often their system automatically pays it. The owner-occupied ones that sit vacant a lot of the times were left in a trust, a lot of times were left to a relative who lives out of state, and somebody passed away and they just inherit the house and don’t care for it or take care of it, could care less what happens, that includes they don’t pay the taxes. So, if they’re just taking that tax bill and ignoring it, they don’t see that additional charge, and that’s what builds up over time. Ultimately, they’re going to have to pay. They go to sell the property, demo the property and deed the land away, whatever, they’ll end up paying the money, it’s just a matter of how fast we get the money back.
“The legislation’s legal. A lot of times, people do call up upset, or out-of-town banks call upset, ‘Why do we have this $6,000 charge on our property?’ We send them the legislation, we explain to them what we’re doing, explain that if they don’t start taking care of the property or sell it, we’re going to take it away, and then they understand it, and typically, the banks unload the properties immediately to a property owner who’s going to fix it, or live in it, whatever. And then, let’s say a relative who lives out of town, or an out-of-state property owner typically will then begin to market it or take it upon himself to do the work because the amount we charge for the work is a lot more expensive than they can do on their own, plus we attach all those fines and surcharges.”
So, all in all, this program will chip away at blight in the city at literally no cost to the taxpayer.
Barlow also sees another aspect to these results: the neighbors’ appreciation.
“When we do these homes,” he said, “a lot of the neighbors come out and thank us. A lot of these homes we do are vacant homes. So, they have sat there for, oftentimes, years. They cause consistent problems, whether it’s tall grass or garbage out front, peeling paint, shingles blown off the roof, a porch falling off the house, but they’ve festered for years. So, we go work on these homes, a lot of the neighbors come out and they thank us.”
Barlow’s request for an additional $50,000 was passed unanimously out of committee and will be voted on at the July 27 meeting of the full Common Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.