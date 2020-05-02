OSWEGO — Mayor William Barlow announced the appointment of Timothy Plunkett as sixth ward councilor Saturday, filling the seat vacated by Ronald Tesoriero who resigned earlier this week. Plunkett was officially sworn in by the mayor Friday afternoon in the Common Council Chambers.
Plunkett, 55, is a lifelong Oswego area resident, attended Oswego City schools, and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Public Justice from SUNY Oswego. He presently works as an operator at the Oswego County Energy Recovery Facility, previously worked for New York State’s Division of Housing, is a member of the Oswego Knights of Columbus -277, and for a number of years was a coach for Oswego Little League. He lives with his daughter, Laurel, and is an avid classic car enthusiast.
“I’m honored to have the opportunity to serve the community I love and to help my neighbors in the sixth ward of the City of Oswego. I appreciate the opportunity and support from Mayor Barlow and look forward to supporting his vision for the city, assisting with all the positive initiatives and projects already underway,” said Plunkett. “I’ve been amazed at the progress we’ve seen in Oswego these last four years under Mayor Barlow’s leadership, and as a longtime Oswego resident, I believe I can add to the conversation, further improving our community and continuing to move Oswego in the right direction.”
“Timothy Plunkett is a very compassionate, caring individual who cares deeply about his community and has always had a willingness to serve his neighbors,” Barlow said. “He will approach his new position with dedication and commitment, and I know he will provide the residents of the sixth ward the attention and service they deserve. As we begin our waterfront development plans and continue our downtown and neighborhood revitalization projects, Timothy will add to the dialogue, providing quality input and bringing a new perspective to the table.”
The sixth ward covers the east side of Oswego from Rt. 481 to City Line Rd., from East Albany and Lawrence Streets to Churchill Rd.
Councilor Plunkett can be reached by phone at 315-529-2719 or by email at Ward6@oswegony.org.
