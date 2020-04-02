OSWEGO - Restrictions got even tighter here this morning as Mayor William Barlow banned all non-essential travel in a joint press conference with County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup.
Travel is immediately limited to three exceptions: for food, for work for essential employees, and for medical necessities, either prescriptions or medical appointments.
Pleasure trips in one’s car are banned.
In addition, Mr. Barlow closed city playgrounds, closed Wright’s Landing Marina until at least July 13, and delayed the upcoming city-wide styrofoam ban until September 8.
Also impacted will be the large retail stores within the city such as Loew’s and Walmart. One-way aisles will be instituted and check-out precautions taken to ensure six-foot social distancing.
Shopping just for shopping’s sake, or as a source of something to do as people find themselves increasingly cooped up, is being strictly discouraged. City police may begin appearing in Loew’s parking lot, the mayor said, as a way to educate the public on the dangers of community spread of the coronavirus. Frequent, repeat customers may even eventually be ticketed.
A ban on public gatherings of any size for any reason are already banned under an earlier-issued executive order.
City Hall has been gradually closing down and limiting its hours more and more over the past couple weeks, and today Mr. Barlow said City Hall will be completely closed. The mayor encouraged the public to contact city officials via email and to visit the city’s website at www.oswegony.org for more information and access to numerous forms. People may also call the City Hall Assistance Line at 315-343-4990.
City government committee and common council meetings will be teleconferenced beginning April 6. Neither councilors nor the public will be gathered in the council chambers. The public will be able to watch a teleconference of the meeting as it happens.
As restrictive as today’s new limitations were, they did not include closing city parks. Mr. Barlow refused to do that at this time, hoping to leave Oswegonians with some shred of normalcy in their lives.
Mr. Barlow encouraged the public to call the Oswego Police Department at 315-342-8120 or email OSWEGOPD@oswegony.org to report non-essential businesses still open and operating or to report groups of individuals or mass gatherings taking place at nearby residences, parks or other public facilities.
