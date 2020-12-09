OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow will hold a live, virtual town hall tonight at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to give an update on COVID-19 in Oswego and answer questions submitted during the live feed or before the town hall begins.
People hoping to submit a question can call 315-342-8191 and leave a voicemail with the question or email their question to townhall@oswegony.org or write into the live feed while the event takes place.
The town hall can be viewed live on the “Mayor Billy Barlow” Facebook page or on the City of Oswego YouTube Channel.
An American Sign Language Interpreter will be present.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.