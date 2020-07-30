Mayor Billy Barlow will join family and friends of Jack R. Bobbett, an 11-year old boy who tragically passed away last summer, to open a renovated street hockey rink in Shapiro Park in Oswego. The new rink will also be dedicated and re-named in honor of Jack Bobbett.
Who: Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, The Bobbett Family
What: Ribbon cutting and dedication of Jack R. Bobbett Memorial Street Hockey Rink at Shapiro Park.
Mayor Barlow and Jack’s Mother Maureen will offer a few brief remarks before the ribbon cutting.
Where: Shapiro Park, Oswego (Intersection of West Third and Paloma Street)
When: Thursday July 30th, 7:00pm (duration 15 minutes)
**Masks are required
