OSWEGO — Mayor William Barlow is expected to release his $45,659,295 budget proposal at tonight’s, Aug. 10, Common Council meeting. The proposal for the 2021 budget is not expected to raise taxes or fees on city residents. This will be the third consecutive year that has held true.
Tonight’s meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. and is open to the public. Face masks are required. Barlow will present his budget proposal at the beginning of tonight’s meeting but the proposal will not be voted on until the August 24th meeting of the Common Council.
Common Council meetings are held in the Council Chambers of City Hall at 13 West Oneida St.
