OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced today additional efforts, including the unveiling of a new promotional video, being made by the Oswego Police Department to recruit more interested applicants to become police officers in the city of Oswego. The city of Oswego is currently accepting applications for the police officer civil service exam until Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Mayor Barlow also announced additional efforts to increase the number of interested applicants for open police officer’s positions as the city of Oswego works to grow and diversify the local police department. Oswego Police Chief Phil Cady assigned Officer Steve Carroll and Officer Chelsea Giovo to work with area community and service provider groups to help improve relationships and build stronger lines of communication to better serve the community. Officer Giovo has also been tasked with working on special recruitment and retention initiatives including attending job fairs, community events, and setting up at several local businesses to raise awareness about becoming a police officer and the city of Oswego’s upcoming exam and job openings. Mayor Barlow earlier this year also announced more bike, foot and neighborhood quality of life patrols in an attempt to get police officers in Oswego neighborhoods to emphasize community policing and to improve and build more relationships with Oswego residents.
“We are working hard to recruit the most capable and qualified aspiring police officers around Central New York and want to diversify our local department to better reflect our community,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “Our additional recruitment efforts, including our promotional video, show the good work our local police department does, and highlights the men and women who protect our community. Our extra efforts allow our officers to be more visible and approachable in the community, will hopefully inspire young adults to enter law enforcement for the right reasons, and really shows what it takes and what it means to be a police officer. I believe our efforts will only improve the Oswego Police Department in every aspect,” Barlow said.
Phillip Cady, Chief of the Oswego Police Department said, “As Oswego grows and prospers under Mayor Barlow’s initiatives, the police department needs to be just as dynamic. This new recruiting initiative will allow us to reach a larger audience, diversify the department and recruit the best of the best.”
To see the City of Oswego Police Department’s Recruitment video, created by Kyle Ridlon Productions, go to https://youtu.be/XTgKP9XjxHU. Individuals interested in the Police Officer Civil Service Exam should call the City of Oswego Personnel Department at 315-342-8159 or can find the application on the web at www.oswegony.org under the work tab, upcoming examinations.
