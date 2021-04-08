Oswego FD hires four new firefighters

Pictured from left are: Mayor Billy Barlow, Hayden Turk, Evan Montalbano, Jacob Henson, Samantha Hooper and Fire Chief Randy Griffin.

OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced the city of Oswego has hired four new firefighters to fill positions vacated due to retirements and upcoming retirements.

The new recruits recently started working at the Oswego Fire Department after being hired by Mayor Billy Barlow and Fire Chief Randy Griffin and started training at the fire academy on April 5.

