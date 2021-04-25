OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow welcomed four new recruit police officers to the Oswego Police Department.
The officers, recently hired by Mayor Barlow and Chief Philip Cady, reported for duty Sunday morning.
The new officers will enter the department as recruits until they begin at the Police Academy for a 26-week academy program beginning on April 26.
