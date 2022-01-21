Oswego Mayor William Barlow delivers 2022 State of the City address

OSWEGO – Focusing on what matters, highlighting the recent past, planning for the longterm future, but focusing on what matters in a speech about more than the successes of the past year and the challenges that remain, Mayor William Barlow, in his Jan. 12 State of the City address, did what true leaders do in significant speeches: they leave the personal accomplishments in the background, mentioned, but really serving as prologue to the greater message on which he ended: help one another, care for one another, leave this world better than you found it. That’s it. It’s simple, but it rings so much truer coming from one who has undeniably done so much.
And that is where it begins, with a litany of the enormous change this city has undergone, overwhelmingly approved of by most, criticized by some, but undeniable by all, over the past six years of Barlow’s administration.
All 12 projects included in the $10 million state Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) award are now complete or very nearly complete and, along with additional millions flowing in from the state to compensate for lakeshore damage and federal money provided to stimulate and rescue businesses suffering from the ramifications of COVID, have resulted in well over a $100 million infusion of building, housing, waterfront, and business expansion unlike anything Oswego has experienced in so short a time most likely ever.
Noting a “renewed confidence within our community,” Barlow went on to say, “the history books will show these last several years to be among the most productive and successful period in our city’s history. Prior to 2016, there wasn’t much going on to be excited about. Small businesses were closing, city streets crumbling, long-time family homesteads being sold to landlords and converted to rental properties. But city government is back, and we have fundamentally changed the direction of this city. Competent, practical, solution-oriented government, with a true vision, achieving tangible results and making a positive difference in people’s lives.”
And still it will go on as Barlow unveiled 10 new projects slated for this year ranging from more recreation and park improvements to clean energy initiatives to stronger local drug enforcement.
Sunset Tiki Tours launching in summer 2022 from Wright’s Landing Marina will provide residents and tourists with two party-style Tikiboats for rent, one for up to six people, one for up to 20, for a private time on the lake to enjoy a sunset, maybe a few cocktails, and each other; a new 5,000 square foot skate park for the city’s youth and maybe even an old-timer (over 30) or two will be constructed along the East Linear Riverwalk, giving teens something new to do and the east side an always-welcome boost; the creation of the Oswego City Drug Task Force, focusing on combatting drugs and crime, comes as an important admission that drugs have become a serious problem here and that the county drug task force is not doing enough about it; a new outdoor adult fitness court in Breitbeck Park just keeps making that park’s amazing transformation better and better as more and more people are making Breitbeck an exercise destination; the renovation of Sheldon Beach, creating a new park with more lakeshore access will accomplish something that should have been done many years ago, taking a neglected prime piece of lakeshore bordering SUNY Oswego and turning it into something everyone can enjoy. “Why do we find it acceptable to leave such a valuable piece of property along a great lake, with a perfect view of a sunset, to remain so desolate?” Barlow asked. “This year we plan to make Sheldon Beach more than a secret hide-out, but a legitimate park, by creating a small parking area, installing green space, a picnic area, another scenic overlook, and a small trail providing smooth access to the shoreline known by locals as Flat Rock”; the city-wide conversion to LED streetlights takes an upfront investment that pays off over time and in this age of clean energy advancements is undoubtedly the right thing to do in the long run; regarding local business and the effect of shopping local, Barlow noted a rather amazing statistic, “In 2021,” he said, “because of residents making a concerted effort to shop local, we generated the most sales tax revenue in the history of city government, over $17 million total, well over $2.5 million more than any other year on record. When the community supports local, small businesses, the economy expands, and our community strengthens. Given the positive results of previous initiatives, my administration is focused on continuing to promote local businesses with different initiatives.” In that vein, 2022 will see another round of BOGO (Buy One Get One) Bucks, and a very interesting “shop small” initiative addressing food delivery charges, by which the city will cover those charges thereby encouraging shoppers to spend their money on smaller local businesses, is also at the same time a very progressive interjection of government into private business for the hoped-for benefit of the larger community; again on the clean energy front, seven new two-port electric car-charging stations will be installed throughout city providing free charging to electric car owners; the existing playground at Breitbeck Park will be replaced and improved; and finally, three more downtown block parties, building on the success of last year’s July 4 party will be held on Sunday, July 3, Friday, Aug. 5, and Friday, Sept. 2, along with other community celebrations.
And that’s all great, but what about those aspects of life here that aren’t so great? Barlow does not shy away from those and spoke of those next, wrapping the first in the spirit of the old song “Accentuate the Positive.”
The grip landlords have held over this city for decades now has not gone unnoticed by this mayor. The massive conversion of private, well-cared-for homes into multi-unit apartment houses has slowly over time changed Oswego dramatically, and most would say, not for the better. The advent of absentee landlords has often made it even worse. Neighborhoods that were once quite nice have been blighted. And those that were never that nice are in real trouble. Barlow sees the answer in providing new, affordable housing, giving residents an option to the stranglehold of run-down, overpriced housing in an overly-crowded market.
Referring to two new housing projects, and countering the complaint that he only supports low-income housing, Barlow said, “Harborview Square and Eastlake Commons have waiting lists amassed and are coming online as we speak, providing quality, affordable units from $600-$1000 a month finally giving people good housing options for a reasonable price, something our community has lacked for decades. Does $600-$1,000 a month for rent sound like low income? Or does it sound affordable? In fact, the price range in both buildings is suitable to most of the Oswego population. Prior to the construction of these buildings, landlords controlled the rental market. Now, tenants can control the market and make the choice to live in quality housing at a fair price in an ideal location.”
The problem of homelessness, a growing problem here, of course, comes with a lot of baggage and maybe a lot of guilt. Is it a failure of society or a failure of the individual? Is it a result of drugs? Can it be turned around?
Barlow, well-aware the problem exists, said, “We need to do a better job working to connect these individuals to services to get them off the streets safely and on the right path.”
He sees a connection between homelessness, drugs, and crime and, as a result in part, will create a local drug task force to focus on ending the drug scourge that may thereby help put the homeless on that “right path” and may too reduce the crime he sees associated with homelessness.
Speaking on that drug task force, Barlow segued into another initiative he calls “30 by 30,” meaning increasing the percentage of women police in Oswego to 30% by 2030.
“We’re also committing tonight to participate in the 30X30 program, a police force recruiting initiative focused on hiring and advancing more women into local policing,” Barlow said. “In-depth research suggests women police officers use less excessive force, are perceived by communities as being more honest and compassionate, result in better outcomes for crime victims especially in sexual assault cases and make fewer discretionary arrests. Currently women make up only 12% of sworn police officers across the nation, and 3% of police leadership in the U.S, so we’re pledging to hire more women police officers, with a goal of 30% of the Oswego Police Department being female by 2030.”
And with that, he brought it all home to the real message of this whole speech.
“2020 was a difficult year,” he said. “2021 was certainly challenging, but perhaps even more unpredictable as the year went on. As COVID-19 roars back into our community, we must be smart, and we must be careful. I urge everyone to take this virus seriously and be mindful of those in this community who stand most at risk. Our healthcare system is delicate and careless behavior can lead to more economic restrictions including lockdowns, and for some people that means the loss of their small business and livelihood. For others, contracting COVID, regardless of the variant, can cause severe pain, in some cases death, and we all need to remember that this virus affects people differently. If I were to have the virus standing here tonight, I may not even know and may feel nothing. But, if the person I walk by in the grocery store, or sit next to while eating at a restaurant, were to have a pre-existing condition, the consequence for them can be deadly, and for that, I’ll put my politics, my theories aside, to protect my neighbors and take their personal situation into consideration. And the beauty of all this is…it really doesn’t cost me a thing. Not a thing. It’s simply being considerate. It’s being decent. Beyond that, too many people in this community, front line workers, doctors, nurses, first responders and many, many others, have worked way too hard, way too long to beat this virus, only to watch progress be set back and slip away time and time again. We’ve successfully fought back against this virus before and we can do it again, but it takes all of us to do our own small part.
“We have other challenges to be sure. But we can manage those things. We are managing them. What keeps me up most at night is the continuous deep division being driven by both sides of the political spectrum, nation-wide. The pandemic is a big part of this, but it was festering long before COVID ever existed. There is so much noise. Truth versus fact. Politics versus government. Republican versus Democrat. Real versus fake. If we could just stop with the noise, the finger pointing, the blaming, the wild theories, and focus on what really matters, like friends, family, neighbors, community, helping each other, working together to improve the world around us, caring for one another, considering others before ourselves while making decisions, wouldn’t we all be better off?
“So enough of the politically driven symbolic resolutions that do nothing for anybody. Enough with the “gotchya” questions, out-of-text soundbites, the finger pointing, the automatic contrarian response and enough of the studies, the meetings, and more studies and more meetings, that often lead to no decisions, no action, no results. Enough.
“What really matters is production. That is all I care about. Forward motion. Results you can see and feel and action that enhances the lives of the people government is supposed to serve. The Federal government in Washington is a mess. State government not far behind. But for six years now, Oswego has flown above the fray, Democrats and Republicans cooperating, Council and Mayor working together, an ambitious administration that leaves politics at the door and strives only to get things done and deliver for the people. Committed. Undistracted. Focused only on what lies ahead. And let’s keep it that way.
“If we do, we will overcome any challenge because we’re a resilient people always finding a way to persevere. Remember exactly where we were six years ago and recognize and appreciate what we’ve done and accomplished together, as a community, since then. Ignore the naysayers, the cynics, the hyper-political, the negative and let’s keep working together to move this city forward and make this community a better place for everyone. To keep progressing, I need you to work with me and believe in this community as we finally realize our full potential.
“And with that, I’ll end this evening where I started,” Barlow concluded. “There is an undeniable renewed confidence in this community, and we’ve made tremendous progress in recent years. The state of our city is strong and getting stronger every day. We have more going for us right now, today, than at any time in recent memory. We just need to stick together and remember the reason we were all put here in the first place. Our primary responsibility and obligation as leaders, as a society, as human beings is to give the world your best and leave this place better than you found it. And that is exactly what we are going to do. Thank You and God Bless You.”
To hear and see Barlow’s complete 2022 State of the City address, go to the city’s YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xPP-OIXL0YY&t=75s.
The address is preceded by two fun, locally made films featuring Barlow and others. Note: The “0” in the web address following the capital “L” is a zero, not the letter o.
