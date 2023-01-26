Oswego Mayor William Barlow delivers his final State of the City Address

OSWEGO – Mayor William Barlow gave his final State of the City Address Wednesday evening, Jan. 18 as he finishes out his second term-limited four years, bringing to a close perhaps the most remarkable administration in memory or possibly this city’s history. But it is not over yet, as the mayor duly enumerated in a litany of the past seven years’ achievements and a considerable list of those to come in this, his final year in office.
“This is,” Barlow said, “our final opportunity to get important work done and to put the finishing touches on what we can all objectively agree, has been a transformative eight-year tenure. We’ve worked hard, together, as a community to get where we are at this moment, and we must commit to continuing to move forward this year and beyond.”
Taken from the address, the following is a year-by-year account of the past seven years’ achievements and goals for this year followed by a list of other either undated or multiple-year accomplishments concluding with a final statement by the mayor:
2017:
Creation of the REAP Program, which allows drug users to surrender illegal substances, and if they agree to go to rehab, they will not be arrested.
2018:
Oswego’s first dog park;
Cleaning up and reimagining Harbor Trail;
The Western Gateway Project at the ‘Forks in the Road’;
The State Route 104 Streetscape Revitalization Project;
Visual enhancements to Route 104 East;
The Route 48 Green Gateway Project;
The installation of Downtown WIFI;
A new retaining wall and touch-ups to East Park;
The East First Street reconfiguration project.
2019:
Oswego’s first all-inclusive, ADA accessible playground in Hamilton Park;
Upgrading Kingsford Park School’s playground;
The creation of Lakeside Park on the East side;
Lowered taxes.
2020:
The installation of scenic overlooks and seating areas in Breitbeck Park;
A $3.5 million upgrade to Wright’s Landing Marina, including new bathrooms, a Welcome Center, lighting improvements, fuel availability, and dock resurfacing.
2021:
• The outdoor splash pad and minigolf course at Breitbeck.
2022:
New Breitbeck Park playground containing Central New York’s first wheelchair accessible merry-go-round directly next to the newly-installed outdoor fitness court;
The new 8,000 square foot skatepark along the East Linear Riverwalk;
Allocated $250,000 to create the Oswego City Drug Task Force.
2023:
Plans to build a park and train themed playground suitable for kids under age seven, including outdoor musical instruments for interactive play;
Continue improvement of Oswego’s waterfront, particularly along the riverfront south of the Utica St. bridge. Will use $2 million in FEMA disaster funding to start and complete the West Linear Riverwalk Rehabilitation Project to enhance this area;
Will open the new pavilion at Wright’s Landing;
Will install a jet ski dock;
Will complete the $9 million William Cahill Pier Project;
Will continue the ongoing transformation of Sheldon Beach near SUNY Oswego;
Will focus on Rt. 48 from Murray St. to Utica St., using already-secured transportation grant funding;
Will consider changing the layout of the four-lane gateway corridor to reduce speed and traffic, add greenspace, beautification, and pedestrian-friendly traffic measures to revive this area;
Will bring back the Independence Day Downtown block party to complement the annual parade and fireworks display;
Will propose to the Common Council a two-year, $100,000 advertising campaign strategically promoting Oswego to help capture some of CNY’s newest residents;
Will propose to the Common Council an additional $100 reduction to the annual water and sewer bill for flat ratepaying homeowners in the city;
Will pave over $1 million of streets in 2023, with a particular focus on some of the city’s worst areas;
Will initiate an innovative and proactive approach to addressing mental illness, substance use, and homelessness in Oswego by embedding a dedicated mental health clinician, working directly out of the police department, and a team of officers specially trained in crisis management and intervention, that will co-respond to calls for service related to mental illness, substance use and homelessness. This new team will be called the Neighborhood Outreach and Response Team. It will work collaboratively to de-escalate crises and expand access to available mental health and social services in the community. These trained officers will have the option to provide referrals for treatment rather than make an arrest when a nonviolent crime is committed, with the goal of reducing unnecessary criminal justice involvement and hospitalization of individuals with mental illness or a co-occurring disorder.
Other accomplishments include:
Greater use of public space, new construction, and additional public amenities, such as the Water Street Square Pocket Park, with new multimillion dollar mixed use buildings and many new businesses calling Oswego home. Barlow commented that, “despite those who continue to naysay upscale downtown living, all the newly constructed residential units are full.”
Passed the Social Host Law;
Created the Neighborhood Engagement Team, or “NET” to reduce neighborhood issues and disruptions;
Secured nearly $50 million in grant funding from State and Federal sources;
Cut city-wide overtime by over 30%;
Completed a $5 million restoration project to preserve City Hall;
Recovered and rebuilt city infrastructure, including millions of dollars of investment in our water and wastewater plants, as well as the city’s hydro dam;
Created countless new events for city residents and visitors to enjoy such as the Downtown block parties, Water Street Square and Rock the Docks Concert Series, Halloween Creepy Crawl, and many other one-off events;
Expanded the Summer Concert Series;
Moved the Independence Day fireworks display to support Downtown;
Introduced new credits to provide our veterans, senior citizens, and those with disabilities a much-needed tax break;
Launched a Home Improvement Program to provide low-income families funding to fix their homes.
Created the Inspire Center and overhauled the city’s HUD Program to become more of a “hand up” rather than a government “hand out” program;
Made the boat launch at Wright’s Landing, the city swimming pool, and open skating at Oswego’s ice rinks all free for city residents;
Reinstated the Winter Parking Ban;
Created a Sidewalk Replacement Program paid for by the city, rather than homeowners;
Installed free WIFI and security cameras throughout Downtown;
Passed environmental protection policies through the Keep Oswego Clean Initiative;
Secured the NYSERDA Clean Energy designation;
Planted more trees;
Installed electric car charging stations;
Assigned additional DPW personnel to keep downtown and the parks clean;
Added pedestrian safety measures throughout the city;
Revamped E. First St.;
Diversified the city workforce;
Supported local nonprofit organizations, the Ukraine supply drive, and various shoe drives;
Hired employees who were abruptly let go from Friendly’s;
Implemented debit and credit card payment for bills at City Hall;
Conducted homeless canvassing efforts to connect people to resources and get them out of the cold;
Administered the first-time home buyer and family self-sufficiency program;
Provided funding for businesses trying to reopen after COVID;
With the March 2023 opening of the indoor Splash water park, all twelve DRI projects will have been brought to fruition.
Barlow ended his Jan. 18, 2023 State of the City Address with these thoughts:
“It has been the honor of my life,” he said, “to serve my hometown, and I thank my neighbors for taking a chance on a clueless 25-year-old, who didn’t know any better, for giving me this opportunity, allowing me to do my small part in making this community better for generations to come.
There is an undeniable renewed confidence in this community, and we’ve made tremendous progress in recent years. We have more going for us right now, today, than at any time in recent memory. I believe in this community and the people of Oswego and is why I know the State of our City is STRONG and will remain strong. We just need to stick together, lift each other up, and remember the true reason I believe we are all put here in the first place. For the short time every one of us have on this earth, we have a fundamental obligation as leaders, as society, as human beings to give the world your best, help as many people as you can along the way, and leave this place better than you found it.”
