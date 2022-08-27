Oswego Mayor William Barlow gets into the details of the city’s 2023 budget

OSWEGO – For seven years now, the William Barlow administration has run the city like corporate clockwork, well-planned, well-timed, and well-executed, perhaps in a time of greater despair, desolation, disruption and disease than any other this city has known, but also a time, thanks in great part to the state and federal governments, more flush with cash, and therefore opportunity, than any other either.
Barlow’s 2023 budget for the city of Oswego is the culmination of six previous budgets that put this city in the fine financial shape it’s in today and is the product of an economic philosophy: do the hard things first and harvest the fruits later. Barlow’s budgets are a testament to that view.
“I knew upon taking office,” Barlow said, “urgency was important to get equipment, to do improvements, to maintain infrastructure. But I also knew if we front-loaded, costs are only going to go up with salaries and fringe benefits. So, if you go back and look at my early budgets when I first became mayor, 2016 to 2018, we front-loaded a whole bunch of purchasing. It’s why I laid off 16 firemen and then four other positions in my first budget. That was $2 million in savings that really wasn’t just that year that I saved $2 million, it was every year going forward. It was 19 or 20 people we didn’t have to pay every year. So, I didn’t do that just ’cause it was fun. I did it because the writing was on the wall. The city couldn’t sustain what we were spending and by reducing the city workforce, not just in that budget, but the next budget I reduced another eight positions here at city hall. So call it 28 positions. That was money I was then able to catch up on our snowplows. Now we have almost a brand new entire fleet of snowplows. The fire department has new trucks there. We’ve done these improvements to city hall, where every grant that we’ve had had that matching component that we were able to match to be able to see these grants through. So, what I think we did, and that’s why we say, we adopted a return-on-investment-driven strategy. Those 28 employees we have since proved we didn’t need, because we’re still functioning, and buildings aren’t burning, and people aren’t dying, and city hall still functions. But we took that funding and used it in a return-on-investment way. When you go to fix Breitbeck Park and improve it, there’s a return there when people come to visit the community. When you buy new snowplows, there’s a return because now your repair bill goes down 80% because your vehicles are new now and not old, throwing good money after bad. You can do the smaller improvements that we’ve been able to do. So, that’s kind of what I mean when I say that, and those first two, three years were critical in how we kind of realigned how the city spends money, and that’s paying off now, because we’ve reduced the workforce, we front-loaded a whole lot of investment, so there’s a lot less equipment in these budgets now. It makes it easier to hold the line. At the same time, sales tax numbers have gone through the roof because we have more businesses downtown. I think our economy’s much more robust. So that revenue certainly helps. And I think it’s a testament to all the projects we’re doing, we do have more people coming in to check out the rooftop lounge, to see the marina, to catch a tiki boat, to see Breitbeck that they’ve heard so much about. So it kind of pays off.
It’s all part of a long-term strategy Barlow has adhered to throughout his years as mayor, but it didn’t all happen on its own.
“The city’s in great financial shape,” Barlow said. “It really is. What a lot of people forget is the investment we made with the new parks, the marina, all the improvements, was all grant money. For the most part, grant money. All these improvements are just grant money we went out and got. I’m not dipping into city coffers to pay for it.”
The city’s 2023 budget, approved by the Common Council Monday night, Aug. 22, comes in at approximately $55.7 million with no tax increase for the sixth straight year. The document detailing those numbers is 88 pages and could easily be twice as long if more detail were provided.
For instance, “appropriations” is a big category at $33.9 million. But what are appropriations?
“It’s basically the city’s savings account,” Barlow replied, “like our reserve fund.”
Oh, that was easy. But what about the tax levy? At $13 million, it’s obviously not enough to pay for everything the city needs to pay for in a year. Where does the rest of the money come from?
“Water and sewer fees, and then, sales tax is the biggest revenue generator for the city. We’re approaching $15 million or $15.5 on that. So, we actually make more money off sales tax than we do property taxes. That’s really the bulk of it. You have small fees. We make a couple hundred grand off building permits, rental permits a couple hundred grand, marriage licenses, dog certificates is really kind of minimal, parking tickets, animal control.”
The marina comes in as an $800,000 expense to the city. What is that money for?
“The bulk of it is from the marina DPW crew,” said Barlow. “We don’t have one DPW budget. The entire 60-some-odd people who work for DPW are divvied up into different crews, and they’re assigned to that crew’s budget. So, we have maintenance of streets, garage, snow removal, marinas and docks, skating rinks, parks. So, people are assigned, whether it’s five or eight people per thing. We’ve always been heavy on marina because not only do we have a marina crew, but we also hire the bulk of the summer kids, the summer teenagers who are in high school or home from college that work for the city for summer, they predominantly take care of the Riverwalk and the marina and Breitbeck, so they’re assigned to the marina crew.”
Does the marina make money or lose money?
“Wright’s Landing is the only marina the city owns,” Barlow continued. “When I took office the marina was revenue-neutral, so it didn’t make money or lose money. But because of all the improvements we’ve done to Harbor Trail, to Breitbeck with the Splash Pad, the Tiki boats, the Welcome Center, the fuel, we need more hands to actually man those things and care for those things on a daily basis. So, I hired more summer kids, part-time help, than they used to when they really didn’t have a whole lot to take care of. So, the payroll at the marina certainly’s increased. At the same time, I never touched the fees to lease at the marina. In fact, I eliminated back in 2018 the boat launch fee for city residents, which was $10 per launch if you lived in the city, and we did away with that, so, that was a $20,000 loss right there. So, the marina, if anything, it’s not a moneymaker for the city, and it costs money to run, but that’s really kind of consistent with what we’ve done citywide with skating rinks, the swimming pools. By making them more accessible, the city takes a small hit financially, but they become more accessible, they become more widely used, and it’s really just a drop in the bucket compared to the overall city budget, which is $55 million. I would argue that waiving the fee to the pool, the skating rinks, the boat launch is really worth it for the city to expand accessibility to the public and get them here to enjoy it.”
I see the law department comes in at about $157,000.
“That’s just the city attorney and the assistant city attorney and their secretary,” Barlow explained. “That’s actually another good cost-savings measure that we implemented back in 2016. If you look back at records from 2012 to 2015, the city was spending, I remember one year, close or over half-a-million dollars on outside counsel. And then the other years, it was between $200,000 and $400,000. I think one year was $175,000. When we came in, we increased the salary for the city attorney, and he also covers the Planning and Zoning Boards, which before, the city would farm out. We’ve really cut our legal bills down. Part of that is because we haven’t been sued as much as the city was before.”
The Garage category is a rather large one at $1.6 million. I asked the mayor to give more detail on that expense.
“The city DPW actually has a garage with mechanics that work full-time for the city and maintain the entire city fleet, not just DPW, but the firetrucks, the police vehicles, the pool vehicles here at city hall, and of course, all the DPW trucks and plows and all of that stuff,” Barlow explained.
Also in the 2023 budget under Garage is a $230,000 snowplow. “So, Garage totals $1.6 million,” Barlow further explained. “$530,000 of that is salaries for the people. $445,00 is in the vehicle maintenance stuff.”
And, of course, this being Oswego, there’s snow removal which surprisingly only comes in at $225,000. But as Barlow explained, that’s just for sand and salt. It does not include salaries.
Street cleaning costs the city $637,000 and includes a one-ton, four-door pickup truck and 10 salaries. The city has three street-cleaning machines, two big ones and one smaller one.
Gasoline is budgeted at about $350,000 for the year, up $50,000 over 2022.
And then there’s street lighting, something you might not think much about until you realize it costs $750,000 a year.
“It’s paid to National Grid,” Barlow said. “What we have out right now is a request for quote from a bunch of companies. We’ve solicited these quotes to convert our streetlights to LED because it (street lighting) is a huge part of our budget that really could be potentially saved if we make that conversion. Another thing we do is, we have to pay for street lights that are abandoned. We actually pay for the poles. It’s a rental charge to National Grid. So, we actually pay for street lights even when they’re out or even if the light has been down but the pole still stands there. So, we try to take an inventory every year to try to reduce that charge, which I mean, if you find 10 streetlights that you don’t need to be charged for, that’s big. To find 10 every year’s really hard, but we do that inventory every year to try to save a little bit of the bill.
“Street lights, hopefully, I can get the project done in my time,” Barlow continued, “but it’s a no-brainer for the city. If you look the bill we pay and savings that the street lights can do, you can actually take the savings from just the street lights to finance other projects that you want to do. That’s how substantial the savings is, based on the case studies I’ve read on at least half a dozen other municipalities.”
Speaking of debt, debt service, at $1.15 million, is going down.
“For the last seven years I’ve been very careful about taking on debt,” Barlow said. “We really haven’t taken on a lot of debt for big projects like the city historically would take on a $10 million note to do something. Whereas, the debt we’ve taken on since I’ve been in office has been very modest in comparison to what a lot of municipalities do. I’ll take a short-term BAN (Bond Anticipation Note) to buy a group of vehicles that we may need, that the city budget can’t support. I did this more in 2016, 17, 18, early on in my administration because the city just didn’t maintain buildings, didn’t maintain infrastructure, didn’t rotate their vehicles for so many years before 2016, so, when we came in with a whole new team of department heads here, there were all these five-alarm fires everywhere. The DPW, I’ll never forget the first snowstorm, I think it was Jan. 7 or Jan. 11, two of the six city snowplows, they went in to crank up and didn’t start. I could live to be 100 and I’ll never forget that phone call. That just kind of paints a picture of where we were then. So, I kind of had to take these short-term BANs to buy groups of vehicles or for huge water repairs or HVAC repairs for buildings immediately rather than wait to strategically do it every year piece by piece ’cause we never would have caught up. And we paid them off within two, three, five years. So actually, the debt’s gone down substantially. In municipal law, in running municipalities, you actually have to have some debt. And actually, we have a little too low of debt now. So before I leave office, we’ll have to take on some debt because the state has a formula that they use to compute your financial stress, and for whatever reason, municipalities should have some debt. And also, they also regulate how much money you have in the bank. Every so often, the city chamberlain, on more than one occasion, she has said that we do have to take on some debt because it affects our bond rating. So, we have some projects. We have a fire vehicle I need to buy here soon that’s close to a million bucks. The police station is in bad, bad shape, the HVAC system’s shot, the roof is shot. We could sink $4 million into that building easily. So, that’s going to require some attention. I want to bury the power lines on Water Street eventually before I leave office. So that’s a pretty big bill. So, there are some projects out there that we’ll be taking on soon.”
There are water and sewer funds in the budget in a category rather onto itself.
“The water fund and the sewer fund are separate from the general operating budget,” Barlow explained. “The revenue is sales taxes, property taxes, and all the fees the city collects. The only money that enters the water and sewer fund is from the city residents’ water and sewer bills. As part of the consent decree the city signed back in 2010, the water and sewer fees went sky high, from $88 to $375 a quarter when I took office. Part of that consent decree established the rule or law the city could only use the water fees to sustain the water fund and only use sewer fees to sustain the sewer fund. At the same time, the city had to do that $80 million consent decree project, and that’s why the sewer bills went sky high, ’cause they had to pay for it. It’s two different funds. The water fund can only be spent on the water plant or water lines out underneath the streets. The sewer fund funds the two wastewater plants and storm drains, sewer drains, and sewer hookups. If you take a look at the money we had in each fund ever since I lowered them, obviously the funds have come down because we aren’t stashing away as much money. We cut the flat rate for water and sewer bills by $300 a year for everybody. So, we’re not obviously saving as much money, putting as much money into our savings account as we were when the fees were that high. On the flip side, the $88 million project’s been done. We completed the three phases and now we’re just in monitoring, so, a lot of the heavy lifting’s behind us and both of those funds are relatively healthy.”
And then the mayor went on to put some perspective onto his role in the budget process.
“What a lot of people may not realize,” Barlow said, “if you look at the total operating budget for the general fund, if you look at the personnel, which is salaries, the fringe benefits, which is employer contributions, and then contractual obligations, which is money that’s spelled out in the contracts that’ve been negotiated, that’s anywhere from uniform allowance to mileage to school to whatever, that’s 54% plus 23% plus 14%. It’s like 91%. So, before I even touch this budget, 91% of the city money’s already committed. If you look at debt, there’s 6%. So, now we’re up to 97%. So, creativity in the budget is really limited, because 97% is basically committed before I even get involved, and really that 3% is what I get to take and try to, for me it’s based on priorities, I like to fund city events, I like to maintain the fleet at DPW, I try to set aside some upgrades for building improvements. Got to set aside money for the high dam and any other small projects that come our way. And I really only have that 3% to do it.
“Police, SEIU, which is clerical and DPW and management and AFSCME, which is wastewater employees, four of our five bargaining groups, we’ve settled contracts in the last year to year-and-a-half,” Barlow continued. “So, all of their salaries really went up, because every time you go to negotiate a new contract, costs go up not down. Looking to next year, I’m about to sit down with the fire union. So, they’ll presumably go up next year. The police was a big increase this year. I think SEIU is kind of backlogged on their raises but they’ll go up.”
And regarding overtime, the mayor said, “What the new police contract did, this is a little misleading, in that if you look at the 2021 actual, we spent almost $445,000 in overtime. Now what we’re requesting for 2023 is $380,000. So, we’re looking at a $65,000 difference. 2022 was the $378,000. We would be well under that but when you go to do overtime, the amount you pay the employee on overtime is based on what their salary is ’cause it’s time-and-a-half or double-time in some cases. So, because they got rather significant raises, that hourly wage for overtime increases proportionally to that. The only real fair way to look at overtime is hours worked on overtime, if you’re looking at efficiency and not cost, you would see that our hours projected for next year are going to be considerably lower. And it’s still substantially different from 2021. The police contract did eliminate holiday pay and shift differential. So, that’ll be a big help too.”
And again, regarding his role in all this, Barlow explained, “Every May, I send out what I call the budget call letter, and in that letter, I tell the departments kind of what I’m looking for, and usually what I say is, ‘Just make sure the budget you submit to me is financially reasonable and realistic and is in line with the administration’s broader vision and goals for the community. Now after seven years in office, my department heads know what I mean when I that. That return-on-investment strategy that we try to do, and to try to make city government run lean but produce more than ever for the people. By now, they kind of know what I’m going to do. If they submit five more people in their department, they know that that’s not going to survive, so don’t waste my time and yours. At the same time, there’s more investment in here with the high dam. The high dam’s something I want to get, before I leave office, back on line, operating at full capacity to make money for the next administration and potentially lead to a reduction in cost to the public here. So, every department, they give me somewhat of a wish list, and I have to go in and kind of bring it all together. I also ask them when they submit their budgets to me, anything that’s over $20,000 I want to see written justification, like why is this important to you? How does it fit in with your department narrative? And then of all the things that they want to purchase over $20,000, I have them rank them in order of urgency and need instead of want. So when it does come time to carve up the budget a bit, I kind of already know I can take all the departments’ budgets and kind of know those last three items on each sheet probably have to go, and we’ll see how we do then. But, it’s gotten easier. This budget’s the easiest budget I’ve done. I spent the least amount of time on it than any other budgets I’ve done just because it was relatively easy to put together. We’re in good shape.”
