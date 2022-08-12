OSWEGO – Some things are notable, and certainly six consecutive city budgets with no increase in taxes or fees is rather remarkable. In his Aug. 8 address to the Common Council, Mayor William Barlow outlined the major points of his proposed 2023 budget which will come before the Council for its approval following a public hearing on the matter in two weeks.
This then, is just the basic gist of the proposed budget. A closer look at its details will be the subject of a future article.
The following is Barlow’s address to the Common Council delivered at its Aug. 8 meeting:
“Dear Members of the Oswego Common Council,
“The proposed Fiscal Year 2023 Operating Budget for the city of Oswego, New York, is hereby submitted for your consideration.
“In a rather short time and with limited resources, we’ve turned the direction of our community around. Our downtown is amid a true revitalization, with more construction taking place and being completed at one time than any other time in recent memory. Our code enforcement and building and permitting program encourages development and investment, while restoring our historic neighborhoods and eliminating sources of blight throughout the community. The Department of Public Works, runs lean, but more efficient, effective and capable than ever, doing small to large scale improvement projects in house, allowing us to realize millions of dollars in savings. The Oswego Fire and Police Departments have more capability than ever, and we are transforming our waterfront, investing in infrastructure, maintaining our facilities, investing in revenue generators such as the Hydro Dam, and improving our community, all while reducing the cost to taxpayers.
“We’ve secured over $40 million in state and federal grant funding to assist with moving our community forward, adopted a five-year capital improvement plan early on in our administration to ensure smart planning, and we’ve consistently invested in our community in each of our budgets, allowing us to maintain, or in some cases, reduce the tax rate and cut residential water and sewer fees. By adopting a ‘return on investment’ driven approach and strategy to city government, like what businesses of all sizes do in the private sector, we have been able to reduce the cost to residents, while simultaneously moving our community forward. Our approach works and lead to the unprecedented growth we are currently experiencing, and the city is in a better financial position today, following all the investments we’ve made and the challenges we’ve faced, than the day I took office.
“The 2023 budget will continue the trend. For the sixth consecutive year, my proposed budget does not call for a tax increase and does not raise any fees on any residents or businesses. The Federal Government’s recent unlimited spending, leading to rapid inflation, increasing costs of goods at the grocery store, gas station, and every other facet of daily life, is putting a squeeze on the purse strings and wallets of all Americans, and may be directing us towards a recession in the not-too-distant future. To raise taxes or fees on residents and businesses, following a pandemic, amidst such inflation, and ahead of a possible recession, would only compound the challenge Oswego families and businesses are already facing.
“My proposed budget also does not tap the city’s reserves, general fund, or savings account to balance. Going back through the last twenty years, previous Mayors and Councils were notorious for balancing a budget either through a tax increase or tapping the reserve funds to artificially portray a balanced budget. We have not done that to date and will not do that this year.
“The $55,720,035 total proposed operating budget allocates $4,991,480 for the Oswego Fire Department, $5,986,799 for the Oswego Police Department and $6,958,997 for the Oswego Department of Public Works. Overall, the city budget consists of roughly 54% personnel costs, 23% contractual obligations, and 14% obligated to fringe benefits. The executive budget responsibly invests in key areas with $80,000 in funding to continue special events, $150,000 allocated for more repairs to the city Hydro Dam, and funding to purchase a new snowplow and a new frontend loader for the DPW to maintain our fleets and assist with on-going and future projects.
“The decision is now in the hands of the Oswego Common Council on whether to accept this proposed budget or to amend it by resolution. Any amendments made by the Common Council by resolution to increase or decrease appropriations will affect the proposed tax rate. If any increase in the tax levy equals 5% or more, the amended budget must be presented to a public referendum in November per Local Law. Should the Council present any amendment that increases the tax rate, without presenting an accompanying amendment to account for and offset the raise, I will veto the single amendment. Should the amended budget be voted down in the November election, my proposed budget will become, by default, the 2023 Operating Budget.
“I’d like to thank all Department Heads for submitting rational, responsible budgets that fit with my administration’s broader strategy and goals and are consistent with the vision we have for our community. City Chamberlain Deborah Coad’s efforts to assist with this budget are appreciated, and I thank her for her hard work. I now submit the proposed City of Oswego 2023 Operating Budget to the Oswego Common Council for Consideration.”
