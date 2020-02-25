OSWEGO — Over the last two weeks, the Oswego Police Department has been investigating complaints of counterfeit money that have been circulated to various local businesses.
“We’re asking the public to be aware and cognizant of fake money circulating throughout the community. The Oswego Police Department is aware and currently investigating and will take all steps necessary to stop the circulation and track the origin” Mayor William Barlow said.
The Oswego Police Department would like to remind all businesses to check bills for signs they may be counterfeit and to immediately contact the police if they believe there may be an issue.
Oswego Police Chief Phillip D. Cady said, “The best way to identify counterfeit bills is to utilize the security features within each bill. There is a great website that explains the security features within each denomination.” The website is https://www.uscurrency.gov/denominations.
The Oswego Police Department urges anyone to contact the Oswego Police Department if they encounter a counterfeit bill. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact the tip line at (315) 342-8131.
