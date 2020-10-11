OSWEGO — On Sept. 13, the Oswego Opera Theater elected new officers for the board of directors and several additional members to the board of directors. The board is as follows:
President, Marilynn Smiley, Ph.D. (Oswego)
Marilynn Smiley is a emeritus and distinguished teaching professor from SUNY Oswego in the music department. Dr. Smiley has a specialty in musicology and a long résumé of eclectic research, talented students, women’s equality efforts, organization work with such groups as Vega and the American Association of University Women, musical groups like the SUNY Oswego Recorder Consort and much more. She has been a part of Oswego Opera Theater since its inception and continues as board president.
Vice President, Joseph Stabb, Ph.D. (Oswego)
Joseph Stabb is currently an assistant professor of public relations at SUNY Oswego. He has been part of the Oswego Opera Theater since December 2019. Stabb is experienced in arts management and loves supporting performing arts. He is a graduate of Utica College, Keuka College, and Niagara University.
Treasurer, Alan Martin, Ph.D. (Oswego)
Alan J. Martin is an assistant professor of music at SUNY Oswego. He has performed with Oswego Opera Theatre in its most recent production of Don Giovanni in the role of Masetto in 2019. Martin enjoys performing and teaching and has been a board member of Oswego Opera Theatre since January 2020.
Secretary, Angela Russell (Oswego)
Angela Russell is a recent graduate of SUNY Oswego with a bachelor’s degree in music performance and audio production. During their college career, Russell studied voice with Dr. Mihoko Tsutsumi. Russell performed in several Oswego Opera Theater productions both during and post undergradate studies including The Marriage of Figaro (Cherubino), Dido and Aeneas (Witch), The Mikado (Pitti-Sing) and Don Giovanni (Zerlina). Russell recently music directed CNY Arts Center of Fulton’s production of Once Upon A Mattress.
Members, Board of Directors
Johanna Henry (Fulton)
Rebecca Horning (Sterling)
Audrey Hurley, Ph.D. (Oswego)
Mariel Mendez (Baldwinsville)
Selma Sheridan, OD (Oswego)
Constantine Sideris (Oswego)
Marcia Sideris (Oswego)
John Kares Smith, Ph.D. (Oswego)
Mary Vanouse (Oswego)
Gay Williams (Fair Haven)
Artistic Director, Juan LaManna, Ph.D. (Oswego)
For more information about the board of directors, visit https://oswegooperatheater.com/about-us/team/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.