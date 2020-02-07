Oswego parking ban goes into effect
OSWEGO - City of Oswego Mayor William Barlow has announced that the city-wide parking ban will go into effect this evening, until further notice. There is no parking on city streets from 1 a.m.-6 a.m.
The following lots may be used on a first-come first-served basis for free overnight parking:
Parking lot Wright’s Landing marina;
Parking lot at Breitbeck bell tower;
Parking lot on Burkle Street;
Parking lot at the Fort Pool;
Parking lot at West First and Cayuga Street Lot (along West First Street sidewalk only);
Parking lot on West First Street, south of Post Office;
Bronson Street between Ontario and Dorcas (Behind Breitbeck baseball field); and
West Schuyler Street between Governor and Liberty streets (along the fence).
For questions relating to the winter parking ban policy, call the Oswego DPW at 315-343-5055.
