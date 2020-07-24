OSWEGO – Franklin Delano Roosevelt had what could be seen as a rather simple, straightforward, and proactive policy philosophy: if something isn’t working, try something else.
Mayor William Barlow may not be FDR, but his willingness to admit when something isn’t working and change it is reminiscent of the president who made more change in less time than pretty much any other.
The endless difficulty of code enforcement, the negative effects of absentee landlords, and the troubles drugs, crime, and general incivility have inflicted on neighborhoods are problems that have hurt Oswego for decades like a low-level disease that, while it doesn’t kill you, brings you down, and never seems to go away.
Barlow intends to change that. And his Nuisance Abatement ordinance, voted in as Local Law Number Two of 2020 by the Common Council at its July 13 meeting, with the help of the Common Council and the city attorney, by bringing together Code Enforcement, police enforcement, and members of the community, may finally be the answer.
Important highlights of the lengthy bill include the right of the city to close down a property in violation of city codes for up to one year if a landlord continues to ignore orders to make required improvements or repairs, and secondly, gives the city the right to deal with a property in the same way if the police are frequently brought in leading to two criminal convictions within a 12-month period.
Prior to such drastic measures, landlords in violation will be brought before a committee made up of the city attorney, the chief of police, the head of Code Enforcement, and two non-landlord members of the community.
Still in all, objections as to the constitutionality of such a law were brought up in the required public hearing that preceded the July 13 Common Council meeting in a letter from CNY Fair Housing, a housing rights advocacy group based in Syracuse.
Proclaiming its “strong opposition” to the Nuisance Abatement ordinance, the letter, read aloud by the mayor, continued:
“In the course of our work in the city of Oswego, we (CNY Fair Housing) have regularly served both victims of domestic violence and people with disabilities, both protected against discrimination by both federal and state law. This is why the proposed Local Law Number 2 is deeply concerning. The potential impact on these protected classes is vast and well-documented. Laws such as the one proposed here disproportionally impact victims of domestic violence. These individuals are more likely than other populations to need to call the police during crimes in their homes, and under laws such as the one proposed here, they face increased risk of having their properties deemed a nuisance. After calling the police, their landlord could be cited under this law and forced to abate the nuisance or face steep penalties. As landlords need to rent their properties for income, they will move to evict victims of domestic violence for calling police. Victims will suffer in silence rather than risk eviction, potentially leading to dramatic consequences. Similar laws in New York state have already been struck down due to these concerns.”
The letter goes on to cite the Groton, New York nuisance law which was ruled unconstitutional on its face and in its entirety by New York’s appellate court.
“We urge the Common Council,” the letter concluded, “to consider both the ethical and legal implications of passing Local Law Number 2 as currently written, and ultimately not allow an ordinance that will have a negative impact on an already vulnerable population to be made into law.”
City Attorney, Kevin Caraccioli, in an interview following the meeting, stood by the city’s law and rejected CNY Fair Housing’s opinion on its constitutionality.
“I don’t have specific concerns regarding the constitutionality of what the Common Council just adopted,” Caraccioli said. “I’m sensitive to the concerns that have been brought up by CNY Fair Housing. I think our law has been tailored in such a way to give the tenants a voice in this process and not exclude them. I think what some of the other laws, the ones that have been challenged, at least that I have read, don’t give tenants an ability to participate in the enforcement procedure. Our law, actually, gives them notice and a right to be heard along with the property owner or anyone else that is aggrieved by this determination. So, I think that’s the essence of the concern and what helps our law to pass constitutional muster. There’s a balancing of rights, First Amendment rights of tenants and the potential chilling effect that calling the police may have, because if they’re calling the police because of a domestic incident that wasn’t their fault, are they now unintentionally blowing themselves in, maybe creating a nuisance for their property? That’s not the intent, nor is it even the practice of what’s put into this law. So, I do think, with the committee, as opposed to some of the other laws that just have the mayor, or you assign points to the police department, we’ve done away with the point system, we’ve appointed a five-member committee, two members of the community, two members that don’t hold rental permits. So, I think there’s a good deal of fairness and reasonableness built into our local law, that I’m hopeful, if it is challenged, any court would agree that it’s not unconstitutional.
“Can an argument be made that a property that receives prime police attention because of a domestic disturbance could be the subject of an enforcement proceeding? Sure,” Caraccioli continued. “But that’s where, I think, the committee process and the case that has to be built in order to sanction the property owner would take all of those circumstances into consideration. We’re certainly not going to penalize a tenant who’s a victim of crime. Ultimately, like anything, particularly with government, it’s in how you interpret and enforce laws that usually makes all the difference.”
The Nuisance Abatement ordinance was passed into law, becoming Local Law Number Two of 2020, unanimously.
At the same July 13 meeting, a second ordinance, dealing with the look and feel of neighborhoods often blighted by uncaring absentee landlords with regard to FOR RENT signs, became Local Law Number Three of 2020.
Barlow’s original proposal on this ordinance was an outright ban on FOR RENT signs altogether. This did not fly with members of the Common Council and an extensive back and forth of amendments adopted and then retracted resulted in a compromise requiring city-issued FOR RENT signs available to anyone with a valid rental permit. Barlow’s thinking on FOR RENT signs was summarized in a statement he made on the issue after amendments had been voted in only to be rescinded later that week.
“My initial proposal called for a full, outright ban of FOR RENT signs,” Barlow said, “because there is so clearly a direct correlation between landlords who use FOR RENT signs, the condition of their property and the activity surrounding their rentals. FOR RENT signs are antiquated, unsightly and such a blatant form of advertising has no business being used in residential neighborhoods. They’re negative indicators to a neighborhood and are disrespectful to surrounding homeowners. Landlords who use FOR RENT signs use them generally as a form of laziness because they won’t or don’t know how to invest in more current, appropriate forms of advertising like real business people do and quite frankly, if you drive around town and look up the addresses of rentals with FOR RENTS around them, you’ll see what I mean.”
Local Law Number Three of 2020 was passed into law by a vote of five in favor, one (Councilor Gosek) opposed, and one (Councilor Corradino) recused as he is a landlord. Standardized, city-approved FOR RENT signs will be available at no charge in City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.