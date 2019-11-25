Oswego Police Chief Tory L. DeCaire announced Monday that he will retire in January after 22 years of service with the Oswego City Police Department and more than eight years as chief.
With a focus on community policing, DeCaire credits the hard work and dedication of the sworn and civilian personnel of the department as one of many reasons that the city has witnessed a decrease in index crimes since being at the helm of the department.
According to state Division of Criminal Justice Services statistics, the city of Oswego had an index crime (a statistic which is most commonly used to gauge and compare overall crime volume) of 760 in 2011. In the years following, the city of Oswego saw a steady decrease, in keeping with a nationwide trend, resulting in the most recent total index crime of 491 in 2018, a 35 percent overall decrease.
“Policing, and society as a whole, has changed dramatically over the last two decades,” DeCaire said. “I am pleased to say that the willingness of the officers of the Oswego Police Department to change and adapt with the times has been crucial in the success that we’ve had in our community. I am beyond proud of the job that the women and men who call OPD home have done over the years. I am forever grateful for their efforts.”
“Originally hired as a patrol officer in January 1998, Chief DeCaire worked his way through the ranks of the department before being selected as the department’s ‘top cop’ in May 2011, making him 20th chief of police for the OPD and the longest serving OPD chief since Chief Floyd Kunzwiler retired in 1987,” Mayor William Barlow Jr. said. “I’ve had the privilege to work with Chief DeCaire on a number of city programs including the resurrection of the DARE and SRO programs, partnering with local agencies to create the Rapid Evaluation and Appropriate Placement program as well as various other city initiatives geared toward community policing and improving the overall quality of life for the citizens of Oswego.”
