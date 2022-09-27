Oswego Police Chief Phil Cady graduates from FBI National Academy

OSWEGO - On Sept. 14, City of Oswego Mayor William Barlow announced that Oswego Police Chief Phillip Cady has graduated as a member of the 283rd session of the FBI National Academy. The graduation took place at the National Academy in Quantico, Va. on Sept. 13. Chief Cady is the second officer in department history to complete this prestigious program. Nationally, fewer than one percent of officers have the opportunity to attend the program.
“It is my pleasure to announce Oswego Police Chief Phil Cady successfully applied and has graduated from the FBI National Academy,” said Mayor Barlow who traveled to Quantico for Chief Cady’s graduation ceremony. “I have no doubt Chief Cady took plenty away from the Academy to bring back and apply here in Oswego to improve policing and enhance the quality of life for Oswego residents.”
Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy offers 10 weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.
The 283rd session consisted of 235 law enforcement officers from 49 states and the District of Columbia. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 21 countries, five military organizations, and five federal and civilian agencies.
“I am extremely grateful to have participated in the training at the FBI National Academy. Oswego is facing many of the same challenges that other communities are facing across the United States and around the world. I plan to bring what I have learned back to OPD, so we can continue to move the department forward and provide the best service possible to our community,” said Chief Cady.
Chief Cady is a 25-year law enforcement veteran and lifelong area resident. He holds a master’s degree in public administration from Syracuse University and bachelor’s degree in public justice from SUNY Oswego.
About the FBI National Academy
FBI Academy instructors, special agents, and other staff with advanced degrees provide the training; many instructors are recognized internationally in their fields. Since 1972, National Academy students have been able to earn undergraduate and graduate credits from the University of Virginia, which accredits many of the courses offered. A total of 53,671 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935. The National Academy is held at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, the same facility where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.