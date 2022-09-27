Oswego Police Chief Phil Cady graduates from FBI National Academy

Oswego Police Chief Phil Cady

OSWEGO - On Sept. 14, City of Oswego Mayor William Barlow announced that Oswego Police Chief Phillip Cady has graduated as a member of the 283rd session of the FBI National Academy. The graduation took place at the National Academy in Quantico, Va. on Sept. 13. Chief Cady is the second officer in department history to complete this prestigious program. Nationally, fewer than one percent of officers have the opportunity to attend the program.

“It is my pleasure to announce Oswego Police Chief Phil Cady successfully applied and has graduated from the FBI National Academy,” said Mayor Barlow who traveled to Quantico for Chief Cady’s graduation ceremony. “I have no doubt Chief Cady took plenty away from the Academy to bring back and apply here in Oswego to improve policing and enhance the quality of life for Oswego residents.”

