Oswego police are investigating complaints of vehicle vandalism.
Police said that on Friday morning, Sept. 6, they responded to a complaint of criminal mischief in the northwest portion of the city of Oswego. After conducting a canvass of the area, several other incidents were discovered.
Upon investigation, it was determined that several windows of parked vehicles had been broken overnight.
In all, seven vehicle windows were damaged and personal property was stolen from one of the damaged vehicles. Five of the vehicles were parked on West 5th Street, one on West 6th Street and one on West Schuyler Street, all within several blocks of one another.
“These senseless acts of vandalism are believed to have occurred between 9 p.m. (Sept. 5) last night and 5:30 a.m. this morning (Sept. 6),” said Police Chief Tory L. DeCaire. “It appears that, in at least four cases, a BB gun was used to cause the damage. I ask that anyone who may have any information regarding these crimes please contact the Oswego Police Department to help us identify, arrest and prosecute the suspects appropriately.”
“It’s unfortunate that we have thoughtless people who want nothing more than to cause needless destruction
in our neighborhoods,” said Mayor William Barlow Jr. “These suspects have caused our citizens to incur hundreds of dollars in damage, the inconvenience of filing reports and the burden of getting the damage repaired. This type of behavior will not be tolerated and, when they are identified, the suspects will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.