OSWEGO — City police are investigating the unattended death of Theresa Fairly, age 61.
At about 1:55 p.m. Tuesday, the department was dispatched to a West Seventh Street address within the city regarding an unattended death, upon arrival the offices found Fairly deceased.
The department’s criminal investigation division with assistance from the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation has completed the preliminary investigation. Investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy from the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Further information will be released after consultation with the medical examiner’s office.
To speak to an investigator, calls may be made to the Oswego Police Department at 315-342-8120. Calls will be kept anonymous.
