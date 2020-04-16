Oswego police looking for missing teenager

OSWEGO — The Oswego City Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in determining the location and/or whereabouts of a missing teenager from the city of Oswego.
Lilith West, 15, was reported missing by her family members, and her whereabouts are unknown.
Ms. West left on her own accord and is believed to be frequenting the Syracuse area.
Ms. West is 5’2” and weighs approximately 125 lbs, she has red hair and green eyes.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Oswego City Police Department at (315) 342-8120.
Callers are reminded they may remain anonymous.
