Oswego police to get new high-tech body cameras that all will wear

OSWEGO – All Oswego police officers will soon be wearing high-tech body cameras, according to Deputy Chief Zachary Misztal.
One week ago, the Common Council approved a $137,780, five-year contract with AXON to supply Oswego’s police force with the most modern of cameras and storage of the audio and video they collect.
“It is one of the most updated versions of these cameras you can buy right now,” Misztal said.
Those cameras will be recording in every police interaction with the public, with the exception, Misztal said, of situations where the victim’s privacy could be an issue.
“There’s certain offenses where we’ll always try to provide comfort to the victim,” Misztal said. However, he said, “If you call the police, and we show up, your interaction with the police, for the most part’s, going to be recorded.”
Many of the city’s police officers have worn body cameras for a couple years now, Misztal said. Under the new policy, all officers will be wearing them and using them in all situations.
Although the officers can turn the cameras off and on, the cameras are programmed to automatically go on when a police car’s emergency lights go on.
Some police body cameras had the ability in the past to run just video without audio. Misztal was unsure as to whether that will be the case with the new cameras.
Nevertheless, a lot of data is going to be recorded, and storage of that data is a considerable and important consideration.
“You can’t just rewrite over those things once they’re used. For a case file, those have to be retained in the same way that the written reports have to be retained. So, there is a storage cost to the body camera system.”
Storage of the data is all a web-based system, Misztal said, and numerous securities are included.
“The cameras are downloaded every day,” by the officers, Misztal said. “And,” he added, “it’s a system that we manage.” No one else gets the data. “It doesn’t go to AXON to hang onto,” he said.
All officers will be trained on the use of the new cameras.
Misztal summed it all up this way: “More personnel are going to be outfitted with a newer and better technology that’s out there,” he said.
The new cameras will become part of every officer’s equipment as soon as the approved purchase goes through.
