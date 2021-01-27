OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced the city of Oswego Police Department has been accepted to participate in the CALEA accreditation program. The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., was created in 1979 as a credentialing authority through the joint efforts of law enforcement’s major executive associations to include:
International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP)
National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE)
National Sheriffs’ Association (NSA)
Police Executive Research Forum (PERF)
The accreditation process will help the Oswego Police Department to build on current policies and procedures by using the best up to date practices. Currently there are only 11 agencies in New York state that are CALEA accredited. The process can take up to three years. The department is currently accredited by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services.
“This intensive undertaking by the police department shows their commitment to our community. By instilling these guidelines and best practices into the department’s day to day operations, it will undoubtedly strengthen the its’ policies, procedures, and improve the services provided to our residents,” Mayor Barlow said. “I commend Chief of Police Phil Cady, Deputy Chief Zac Mitzsal and all the fine men and women of the Oswego Police Department for the work they do and commitment they exude each and every day, protecting our community and making Oswego a safe place for all.”
“Building on our current New York state accreditation, this will help build further confidence within our community, follow up to date practices and will promote efficiency within our department. This is a labor-intensive program but we’re very excited to gain what is considered to be the “gold standard” in accreditation,” Chief Phil Cady said.
The department began the process on Jan. 1 and will be updating or creating multiple internal policies and procedures to abide by the approximately 181 standards set forth in the certification process. As part of the process, all policies and procedures will be made available to the public via police department web site as they are implemented.
