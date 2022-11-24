Oswego Public Library fine free and food drive

OSWEGO - The Oswego Public Library is no longer charging late fines on more than 60,000 items in their collection. The library’s board of trustees and the library director, Luke Connor, agreed to this policy change in an effort to support Oswego’s community members.
“I’m thrilled to have the vast majority of items at the Oswego Public Library be fine free moving forward,” says Connor. “All items will still have due dates, but only a small portion of the collection will have late fines. Books, magazines, Blu-rays, DVDS, CDs and audiobooks will all be free from late fines. The remaining items with fines include things like special community passes, laptops, hotspots and multimedia kits.” The library still encourages patrons to return items by their due dates in consideration of their fellow patrons and to avoid lost item fees for items that are long overdue.
With future fines being waived, the library would also like to help patrons with existing late fines on their account. In an effort to make fines a thing of the past, the library is holding a Fine Forgiveness Food Drive. If an individual brings in a nonperishable item to the library by Dec. 23, the library will waive up to $10 of late fees from their account. All donations will be given to the Human Concerns Center of Oswego.
The Human Concerns Center is a volunteer run nonprofit organization that assists local individuals in need of food assistance. They are located at 85 E. Fourth St., Oswego, NY 13126 and open from noon–3 p.m., Monday–Friday. For more information about their services, contact them at: humanconcerns@charter.net or (315) 342-7301.
For more information about current library services and programming, visit their website at oswegopubliclibrary.org or in person at 120 E. Second St., Oswego.
