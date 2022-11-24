Oswego Public Library fine free and food drive

OSWEGO - The Oswego Public Library is no longer charging late fines on more than 60,000 items in their collection. The library’s board of trustees and the library director, Luke Connor, agreed to this policy change in an effort to support Oswego’s community members.

“I’m thrilled to have the vast majority of items at the Oswego Public Library be fine free moving forward,” says Connor. “All items will still have due dates, but only a small portion of the collection will have late fines. Books, magazines, Blu-rays, DVDS, CDs and audiobooks will all be free from late fines. The remaining items with fines include things like special community passes, laptops, hotspots and multimedia kits.” The library still encourages patrons to return items by their due dates in consideration of their fellow patrons and to avoid lost item fees for items that are long overdue.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.