Oswego receives $1 million grant for wastewater treatment; Common Council approves over $1 million match

OSWEGO – Having received a $1 million grant from the New York State Environmental Facilities Corp. Green Innovation Grant Program, the Common Council, at its Oct. 12 meeting, approved over another million, above and beyond the required 10% local match in funds, bringing the total cost of the East Side Wastewater Treatment Plant project to $2,094,000.
“The resolution was written in kind of a confusing manner,” Common Council President Robert Corradino explained of the city’s local share in the project’s cost. “The total project is going to be $2,094,000, and we received and EFC grant of $1 million, which then leaves a balance of $1,094,000 for the city to pay. The 10% minimum local match is the misleading part of this resolution.”
The city’s share more than meets the minimum required local match, which would be $109,400. The $2,094,000 was not part of this year’s budget, as Corradino explained.
“It wasn’t budgeted originally,” he said. “With these grants, we have no idea if we’re going to get the grants, so we don’t really budget for it.”
Corradino said the city already has the $1,094,000 set aside for such things as part of the Enterprise Fund as mandated by the consent decree under which the city has, over the past number of years, made many major repairs to its sewer system and water treatment plants, which the city is required to continue to maintain.
“We have the money in the Enterprise Fund to fund this,” he said and reiterated this is not an extra expense on the taxpayer.
“We reduced some sewer fees this year,” he said, “primarily because the consent decree work is 99% done, but we still have funding in that account, and we do have to maintain that fund, because under the consent decree we have to be pro-active and take care of our facilities and replace things ahead of time and not let them break. So, there is funding in the Enterprise Fund for this kind of work. But the bottom line and the good news is, we received a million-dollar grant for approximately a $2 million project. That to me is the good news out of all of this.”
And so, though the city was prepared to spend over $2 million on this project, it now only has to spend a little over $1 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.