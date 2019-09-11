Oswego receives federal money to fix flood damage at Breitbeck Park

OSWEGO - The city of Oswego will be receiving $1,875,606 in federal money to help repair Breitbeck Park.
The park and its shoreline suffered severe damage due to flooding from Lake Ontario in 2017 and 2019. The money is provided through the Federal Emergency Management Agency and this is the first installment of money for Oswego as a result of the 2017 disaster declaration, with millions more in funding from FEMA scheduled for next year.
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, both D-N.Y., announced the money for Breitbeck Park.
“This funding will allow the city of Oswego to repair some of the damage caused by the high waters and flooding along the shoreline of Lake Ontario,” said Oswego Mayor William Barlow Jr. “The flooding has had devastating effects on our environment, infrastructure and local economy and this funding could not have come at a better time. The city of Oswego will utilize these funds quickly to fix some of the damage and try to restore our waterfront property back to the valuable natural asset it should be.”
“The flooding of Lake Ontario in 2017 and again this year has devastated shoreline communities and recreational spaces such as Breitbeck Park and the regional economy right alongside it,” Schumer said. “This funding is a critical investment that will help the City of Oswego restore Breitbeck Park and its shoreline, improve its resiliency to future extreme weather events and ensure the lakeshore economy continues to thrive.”
“This funding will help the city of Oswego rebuild Breitbeck Park after its facilities and shoreline were destroyed by the extreme flooding from Lake Ontario,” Gillibrand said. “This flooding has severely damaged homes, businesses, and infrastructure along Lake Ontario’s shoreline, and investments like these are critical to rebuilding our communities.”
The shoreline of Lake Ontario was declared a major disaster in 2017 after extreme flooding caused severe damage in the spring and summer of that year, making communities like Oswego eligible for FEMA assistance.
FEMA provided this money through its Public Assistance Grant Program, which provides grants to government organizations and private nonprofit organizations after an official major disaster declaration. The purpose of the program is to help communities recover from and respond to disasters and emergencies quickly.
