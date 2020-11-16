OSWEGO — Oswego resident, Laurie Bishop, recently won $5,000 as a member of Oswego County Federal Credit Union’s Lucky Savers Certificate of Deposit program, it was announced by Bill Carhart, CEO.
Lucky Savers is a statewide savings program where participants are eligible for cash prize drawings every month, and $5,000 and $250 cash drawings every quarter, Carhart explained. Every month, statewide, there are 26 winners for a total of $1,000; and each quarter, statewide, there are another three winners for a total of $6,500. Chances to win are tallied from every $25 deposit participants make each month, up to 10 chances.
“We congratulate Laurie on her good fortune as our second quarterly $5,000 winner,” Carhart said. “OCFCU also selects four random winning entries each month for $25 cash prizes; and one winner each quarter for $250. Since we began offering Lucky Savers in 2016, our members have won a total of $23,075. If you live, work, worship or attend school in Oswego County, you are eligible to join our family.”
OCFCU was chartered in 1975 and serves residents and business owners of Oswego County. OCFCU serves over 12,000 members throughout the county. For further information on Lucky Savers or the credit union, visit www.oswegofcu.org. Offices are located at 90 E. Bridge St., Oswego, 300 W. First St., Oswego, 707 S. Fourth St., Fulton, and 5828 Scenic Ave. (Route 3), Mexico. For further information, visit www.Oswegofcu.org.
