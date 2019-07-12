OSWEGO — After years of planning, one major downtown revitalization project is another step closer to reality.
“It is go great to see the community response to this project,” said developer Atom Avery, who has more than 20 years of property rehabilitation expertise.
Demolition of the Global Buffet, formerly Green’s, located at the corner of West First and Bridge streets, took place June 29 to make way for a new mixed-use building called LITATRO.
According to the website dedicated to the development project, the LITATRO (an acronym for “Luck Is The Ability To Recognize Opportunity”) will feature prime retail/commercial spaces, more than 21 luxury apartments at market rate, underground parking for residents, and select restaurants with rooftop bar and deck.
“We’ve had a lot of views on our live video of the demolition, a lot of people stopping to take pictures — the revitalization efforts of the city are not going unnoticed,” said Avery.
The cost? $3.7 million, of which, $1 million in funding was granted through the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative. Funding for this initiative is provided through the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, established in 2016.
“Pathfinder Bank has gone above and beyond, and it wouldn’t have happened without support from the state and city,” he said. “Everybody is working together to change the look and feel of Oswego.”
Avery has already established a lease for one restaurateur, Patrick Mitchell, to develop: Southern Fare. The restaurant, which will feature southern style food, was awarded a $25,000 grant through the city, according to Mayor William Barlow Jr.
The project is anticipated to be completed within 12-16 months.
