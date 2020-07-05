OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced the start of the long awaited demolition process of the Mid-Town Plaza on the east side of downtown Oswego.
The Mid-Town Plaza, built in 1965, will be demolished to make way for a five-story, 75,000-square-foot mixed-use building to be built immediately by Rochester based Home Leasing, LLC. Once finished, the new building facing East First Street will house 70 residential apartment units, 46 one-bedroom and 24 two-bedroom, along with 3,300 square feet of commercial space on the ground level.
The $22 million project was awarded $2.2 million in grant funding from the city of Oswego’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) grant awarded by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York state back in 2016. Oswego’s $10 million DRI grant awarded 12 different projects grant funding throughout downtown Oswego and the construction of Eastlake Commons will be the 12th and final DRI project to begin construction.
“The demolition of Mid-Town Plaza and the start of construction for Eastlake Commons keeps our DRI process moving forward and I’m enormously proud of the fact that all 12 of our DRI projects are under construction or finished, bringing our full DRI vision to reality. The re-development of Mid-Town Plaza was the most popular project as ranked by the general public during our public meeting process and will act as a true catalyst for even more growth on Oswego’s east side,” said Mayor Barlow.
“Home Leasing is proud to announce that demolition is underway at Mid-Town Plaza,” said Bret Garwood, CEO of Home Leasing, LLC. “The demolition of the current structure will make possible the construction of East Lake Commons, an apartment community that will provide 70 mixed-income apartments in Oswego that will have easy access to downtown amenities including the Port of Oswego and Oswego River. We are thankful to our partners for helping to make this community a reality and allowing us to participate in improving the quality of life in Oswego.”
Nathan Emmons, city of Oswego director of economic development, said “We expect the forthcoming development of Eastlake Commons to serve as a catalyst to even more growth throughout downtown Oswego and the east side of our downtown.”
Demolition of Mid-Town Plaza began on June 5. Construction of Eastlake Commons will begin immediately after demolition with a construction period of approximately 21 months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.