OSWEGO – Oswego’s traditional Christmas tree lighting went virtual this year in keeping with COVID restrictions, but was joyous nonetheless. Santa was there, as were local singers, dancers, and a magician. The mayor came by and with the help of a couple youngsters who came out for the event, lit the Christmas tree outside City Hall. And, of course, all was followed by a wonderful fireworks display.
It may have been virtual, but it had a very real Christmasy feeling all the same.
Attached are screenshots of the event.
