Oswego’s City Hall repairs delayed

OSWEGO – At Monday, Dec. 14th’s meeting of the Oswego Common Council, in the McCrobie Building, the vote was cast to extend the deadline for repairs that are being made to City Hall. The repairs were scheduled to be done by December. City Engineer Jeffrey Hinderliter explained the reasons for that extension. “A large part of the project was replacing the roof and replacing the gutter system that goes around the roof,” Hinderliter said. “The architect chose to use a reinforced concrete product. So, it’s a pre-cast gutter system that’s colored to match the color of the building. Those were custom ordered to match the old cornice molding up there. They’re beautiful, but obviously, they’re labor intensive and specialty work. So, the subcontractor that manufactured those for us, due to COVID, was a couple months behind. Those panels were all supposed to arrive in August, but they didn’t show up until the end of October. So, they were unable to get them all installed. So, the challenge for the winter. So, we had them complete the First Street side of the building, which is now installed 100% on that side of the building. It’s really sharp-looking. In the spring, they’ll come back and finish the rest of the building. It’s unfortunate. Contractors bid other jobs, so nobody’s happy about the delay. They’re hoping to be doing other things in the spring, but they’re trying to make the best of the situation, as everybody is with all the changes from COVID.”
The companies involved are contractually committed to completing the work.
This deadline extension results in no additional cost to the city.
“The contract had a hard deadline for the work to be completed,” Hinderliter said, “so we just moved that deadline to the end of June.
“The gutter itself is being installed by a mason, Lupini Construction, out of Utica. They’re doing all the masonry work. PAC Associates, of Oswego, did some framing work inside the Mansard roof, which is where the slate is, they’ll do some framing repairs. Then the mason will come in and set that gutter level, and then the contractor will come back and build some wood framing inside the gutter, and then the roofer, Josall Roofing, of Syracuse, comes back, and they’re actually putting the roofing product inside the gutter system. PAC is the general contractor. That’s who our contract is with, and then he subcontracted with Josall and Lupini.”
The delay, he said, is unfortunate. “But, they’re committed to doing a quality job, and I can say, they’ve been great to work with and know that they’ll finish off good.”
