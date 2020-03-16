OSWEGO — Mayor William Barlow on Monday announced the regularly scheduled Council Committee meetings will be held this evening, Monday, March 16 as planned and will be immediately followed by a Common Council meeting acting on the items considered in tonight’s committees.
Committee meetings normally precede Common Council meetings by one week.
Originally scheduled for next Monday evening, tonight’s Common Council meeting will therefore take the place of the regularly scheduled meeting March 23.
Future meetings will be teleconferenced in. Mr. Barlow said his office is still working on details for that, and he will have more concrete information in the next day or so.
Thomas Reynolds will be sworn in tonight as City Judge at 6:15 p.m. as originally planned.
