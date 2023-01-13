OSWEGO – New year and new news from the recently former editor of the online Oswego County Today, Kassadee Bradshaw, mother of Oswego Hospital’s first baby of the year, Evelyn Bradshaw.
I was hoping to speak with Evelyn about the whole experience, but she was just so busy, busy, busy, eating, sleeping, cuddling. Just like so many of my sources when I call. Well, maybe not the cuddling.
Anyway, her mother, realizing the importance of the news, stepped in and answered in Evelyn’s place. Here are her responses to my questions:
“January 1st, 2023 at 9:10 a.m.”
How much did she weigh, and what was her height?
“7 pounds, 8 ounces - 20 1/4 inches.”
Is she the most beautiful baby in the world?
“Of course she is, as I am sure every mother says so about her child.”
What college will she be attending?
“I would say it is a little soon to be thinking about her plans following high school, but if she follows in her parents’ footsteps, she will go to SUNY Oswego.”
Is this your first child?
What is the baby’s father’s name?
Will you be going back to work?
“Not sure yet. Right now I am just soaking in the joys of getting to know my baby.”
How was the Oswego Hospital experience?
“All of the nurses were very attentive and helped me through every step of the way, both during labor and recovery. Dr. Dasari delivered Evelyn and I could not have asked for a better, more qualified person to entrust such an important moment of my life with. The hospital even gave us a onesie and hat that say “First Baby of 2023.” It will be such a special keepsake.”
Do you hope to have more children?
“Considering this one is only one week old, I am going to say, ‘we will see what the future brings.’”
I heard Jan. 1 is also your father’s birthday. What was his reaction?
“Yes, my father, Bill Paulo, was born the same day. Jan. 1 was Evelyn’s due date, and he was hoping she would be his birthday present. He was over the moon when it actually happened. Evelyn is his 11th grandchild, and he is very happy to share a birthday with her.”
Kassadee added, “Evelyn is perfectly healthy and a total snuggle bug. We are beyond happy that we got to start the new year with our baby, and we look forward to celebrating her birthday with such a fun holiday each year. I was so surprised when she arrived not only on her due date, but as the first baby to be born in Oswego Hospital. She truly is our special little girl.”
